ADC disowns Mark-led faction, warns public against ‘illegal headquarters’

The leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) issued a strong warning to the general public, party members, and the international community on Monday, urging them to disregard the purported “new party headquarters” inaugurated by a faction led by former Senate President Senator David Mark.

The party stressed that the faction lacks any “constitutional, moral, or legal authority” to speak on behalf of the party or represent its interests.

In a statement signed by the National Chairman of the ADC, Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe, the party described the action as a blatant and illegal attempt to usurp its leadership, which it said is built on democracy, integrity, and the rule of law.

Gombe said: “The authentic National Working Committee (NWC), duly recognised by the party’s constitution and a majority of its organs, wishes to state categorically:

“The Faction is Illegitimate: The group led by Senator David Mark is an aggrieved splinter group operating outside the established structures of the ADC. Their actions are a product of their failure to subvert the party’s internal democratic processes for their personal ambitions.

“The ‘Headquarters’ is Unauthorised: The building being paraded as a ‘new national headquarters’ is not the official seat of the African Democratic Congress. It is a private facility of an illegitimate association and has no affiliation with the authentic ADC.

“An Anti-Democratic Act: This move is a desperate, anti-democratic gambit aimed at creating confusion and misleading the public. It is a direct assault on the will of the party’s membership and a violation of our constitution.”

He called on Nigerians, party supporters, and key institutions, especially the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and the media, to recognise only the directives issued from the authentic ADC National Secretariat.

He added, “The legitimate leadership of the ADC remains steadfast in its commitment to providing a credible alternative for the Nigerian people. We will not be deterred by the activities of a few individuals seeking to undermine our collective progress.

“We are currently pursuing all legal and constitutional avenues to restore order and sanction these actions accordingly. The ADC remains focused on its mission to rescue and rebuild Nigeria for the benefit of all citizens.”

In other news, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said that the Federal Government’s request for a fresh loan of N1.15 trillion exposes President Bola Tinubu’s disturbing debt addiction, policy contradictions, and recklessness.

This was as the Senate Public Accounts Committee, led by Ahmed Wadada, launched a sweeping review of stamp duty collections across Nigeria, underscoring the legislature’s drive to ensure that public revenue is properly generated, accounted for, and effectively utilised for citizens’ welfare.

Meanwhile, the Chancellor of Ekiti State University (EKSU) and Chairman of the Tunji Olowolafe Foundation, Dr Tunji Olowolafe, has called for deeper collaboration between government, industry stakeholders, and academia to accelerate Nigeria’s transition into a trillion-dollar digital economy by 2030.