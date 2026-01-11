ADC disowns membership registration link in circulation

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has clarified that it has not launched any membership registration link and urged the general public to disregard anything to the contrary.

The party said it is currently working on its official registration and verification platform, which will be formally announced through verified party channels in due course.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party called on all its members, supporters and the general public to consider those links and websites in circulation as fraudulent.

The statement said, “ADC wishes to inform the general public, party members and supporters that a series of fraudulent online links, websites and social media handles are currently being circulated, falsely claiming to be the official ADC membership registration platform.”

The statement further clarified, “There is no official ADC registration link or website open at the moment. All links currently circulating should be completely disregarded.

“At this time, ADC has not launched any public online membership registration link. ADC is currently working on its official registration and verification platform, which will be formally announced through verified party channels in due course.”

The opposition party warned that it will never request payments or sensitive personal information via unofficial links, WhatsApp messages, direct messages or third-party websites when it kick-starts membership registration, stressing that those making the requests have rather exposed themselves, and urged the security operatives to wade in.

It further warned, “What the public should do: do not click on suspicious or unverified links.

Do not share unconfirmed registration messages. Do not submit personal information, including name, phone number, PVC details, BVN or payment details, to any unverified platform.

“Report any suspicious links to ADC through official party communication channels of official communication.

“All legitimate ADC announcements, including the launch of the official membership registration platform, will only be communicated through verified ADC platforms and formal statements from the party leadership.

“The ADC is actively addressing this issue and will take all necessary steps to protect the public and preserve the integrity of the party,” it declared.