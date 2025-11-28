ADC faction rejects expulsion of Kogi lawmaker, questions NWC authority

The Nafiu Bala-led faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Friday rejected the expulsion of Leke Abejide, the federal lawmaker representing Yagba East, Yagba West and Mopamuro, describing the action as illegitimate and an attempt to seize control of the party ahead of its national convention.

The Director of Media and Public Affairs for the Bala faction, Dr Christopher Okechukwu, in a statement, said the rejection followed the decision of a rival National Working Committee (NWC) loyal to Senator David Mark and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, which had ratified Abejide’s expulsion on Thursday.

The NWC cited alleged “serial acts of indiscipline” and urged the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, to declare Abejide’s seat vacant.

Okechukwu said the expulsion was orchestrated by “self-appointed members” whose conduct was “inconsistent with the party’s values and principles” and warned that the move was aimed at marginalising loyal party members.

The spokesperson added that Abejide’s “so-called offence was his steadfast support for the existing party leadership structure and his commitment to the ongoing court litigation opposing the illegal recognition of David Mark’s leadership by INEC.”

He said, “We strongly condemn the attempts by unregistered, self-appointed members of the National Working Committee (NWC) to illegitimately interfere in party affairs and remove an elected ADC representative in the 10th National Assembly.

“Specifically, we reject the expulsion of Hon. Leke Abejide as illegitimate and unacceptable. Abejide’s so-called offence was his steadfast support for the existing party leadership structure and his commitment to the ongoing court litigation opposing the illegal recognition of David Mark’s leadership by INEC.”

He further insisted that the NWC “lacks the locus standi to punish a bona fide member” and affirmed the faction’s determination to resist any attempt to hijack the party’s institutions.

Responding through his media aide, Bashiru Mohammed, Abejide described the expulsion as “a malicious move led by individuals who no longer have legal standing in the ADC” and noted that the petitioners themselves had been expelled from the party.