ADC raises ₦230 million at maiden stakeholders’ summit in Imo

The Imo State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Tuesday raised ₦230 million at its maiden stakeholders’ summit held at the party’s state secretariat in Owerri.

The summit, chaired by former Governor of Imo State, Chief Achike Udenwa, was attended by the immediate past governor of the state, Chief Emeka Ihedioha; the state chairman of the party, Prof. James Okoroma; the state publicity secretary, Chief MacDonald Amadi; as well as eminent politicians, captains of industry, academics, professionals and clerics.

Speaking at the event, Udenwa charged party members to embrace “peace, unity, discipline,” stressing that collective responsibility remained an indispensable tool for electoral victory.

He expressed confidence in the ADC’s prospects at both the state and national levels, citing the calibre of committed Nigerians joining the party.

Udenwa, who governed Imo State from May 29, 1999, to May 29, 2007, declared that with cohesion and strategic organisation, the party would defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at both state and federal levels.

Also speaking, Ihedioha urged members of the ADC to “intensify their commitment relentlessly towards building a winning political machine.”

The former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives appealed to party leaders and stakeholders to make meaningful financial contributions, stressing that adequate resources were critical to effective political mobilisation and electoral success.

He also called on the business community and Imo indigenes in the diaspora to rally around the ADC, noting that their financial and moral support would be required to overcome political and structural challenges confronting the party.

Declaring the summit a success, Ihedioha urged participants to donate substantial funds to enable the party overcome financial obstacles.

He expressed gratitude that the party was gaining momentum in Imo State, describing the development as “a new chapter of purposeful organisation, broad-based support, and strategic readiness as the Party advances toward 2027.”

In his address, the state chairman of the party, Prof. Okoroma, gave an overview of the ADC’s strategic plans, disclosing that the party had successfully established its presence in all 305 electoral wards across the 27 local government areas of the state.

Okoroma emphasised that adequate funding remained critical to deepening the party’s “institutional presence at the grassroots, ward and local government structures.”

He added that the funds raised at the summit and subsequent contributions “would boost strong vote of confidence and the party’s vision, leadership, and capacity to deliver purposeful governance.”