ADC vows to unseat Tinubu in 2027

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared that unseating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections would be far easier than the opposition’s historic victory over former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

The party asserted during the inauguration of its new leadership team in Delta State, where former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Great Ogboru, was unveiled as a member.

Representing the National Chairman of the party, David Mark, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, said the newly inaugurated team has been mandated to embark on aggressive nationwide mobilisation, membership registration and validation. The team is also tasked with establishing ADC offices across states, local government areas, wards, and polling units.

According to him, the party will intensify sensitisation campaigns aimed at familiarising Nigerians with its political ideology and positioning the ADC as a credible electoral alternative.

Speaking at the event, Ogboru said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) underestimated the resolve of Nigerians who are dissatisfied with the current administration.

“They did not know that an obscure party like the ADC would come up to say ‘no’,” Ogboru declared. “Nigerians and the ADC believe that we must have a democracy. And for that democracy to thrive, there must be an alternative—and the people must decide.”

The National Vice Chairman of the ADC, South-South, Usani Usani, dismissed fears that Tinubu could secure an easy path to re-election. He said: “We have come here to assure you that it is easier to defeat this government than it was to remove Goodluck Jonathan,” he said.

Similarly, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, issued a scathing critique of the political landscape, insisting that the ADC remains the only viable opposition force ahead of 2027.

“Anybody aware of what is happening in this country today knows that the mission of ADC is to rescue Nigeria,” Abdullahi said. “All the other parties are dead. Look at what they have done to the PDP; look at what is happening in the Labour Party. The government wants a situation where, by 2027, only the APC is standing.” He insisted that the ADC now is the “last man standing in the opposition,” describing the party as the final hope of the “common people.”