Adelabu, Alli, Folarin, Agbaje, APC leaders unite for Tinubu’s re-election

Top leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State have closed ranks in a show of unity ahead of the 2027 general elections, pledging to mobilise massive support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The leaders, including former Senate Leader and Ambassador of the Renewed Hope Agenda in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin, Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Senators Sharafadeen Alli, Abdulfatai Buhari, Yunus Akintunde, and prominent party chieftain Barrister Akeem Agbaje, made the commitment on Monday at a series of unity rallies held across Ibadan.

The rallies, organised by the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in collaboration with the Oyo State chapter of the APC, covered the Ibadan North-East/Ibadan South-East and Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West Federal Constituencies. They form part of the ongoing 14–Federal Constituency Tour aimed at consolidating party structures at the grassroots.

Addressing party faithful, Senator Folarin said the tour was designed to rebuild confidence, strengthen internal cohesion and ensure early mobilisation ahead of 2027. He described Ibadan as the political nerve centre of the South-West and recalled that Oyo State delivered the highest differential votes for Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

“Oyo State proved its strength in 2023. In 2027, we are ready to raise the bar and deliver unprecedented votes for President Bola Tinubu,” Folarin said.

He added that although the Tinubu administration’s reform agenda was demanding, it was necessary to stabilise the economy and lay the foundation for long-term growth, stressing that sustained grassroots engagement would be key to securing public support.

Former First Lady of Oyo State, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, urged party leaders and members to maintain unity and discipline, describing cohesion as critical to sustaining the APC’s dominance in the state. According to her, the rallies provided an opportunity to reconnect with the grassroots and consolidate support for the President.

In their separate remarks, Senators Buhari, Alli and Akintunde described the tour as timely, noting that it had helped to heal internal divisions. Buhari called on party members to prioritise voter registration and continuous voter registration (CVR), insisting that early preparation and disciplined mobilisation would determine electoral success in 2027.

Chief Adelabu, who spoke extensively at the rally, lauded the peaceful conduct of party members and stressed that electoral victories are built through consistent engagement at ward and polling-unit levels. “Our party is solid again and firmly back on its feet. Morale is high, and everyone is motivated to work hard to ensure the President’s return for a second term,” he said.

He urged party leaders to put personal ambitions aside and prioritise the party’s interests above all else, noting that internal competition should remain healthy and non-divisive.

Also speaking, 2027 governorship aspirant, Barrister Akeem Agbaje, said the APC in Oyo State was more united than ever, dismissing claims of an internal crisis. “We are fully united as a party and standing together in support of Asiwaju for a second term,” he said, arguing that Tinubu needed another term to consolidate ongoing reforms.

The APC Chairman in Oyo State, Pharm. Olayide Abass, alongside other party leaders, called for intensified voter education, coordinated mobilisation and sustained grassroots engagement as the party positions itself for the 2027 polls.