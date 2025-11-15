Ahmad Aliyu…Transforming lives in Sokoto with healthcare revolution

In Sokoto State, Governor Ahmad Aliyu has quietly led a transformative shift in the healthcare system by addressing long-standing gaps in primary health infrastructure, staffing, and community services. Once plagued by dilapidated Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and severe personnel shortages, the state’s health system has now undergone a remarkable overhaul. Across infrastructure, staffing, and public engagement, his maternal and child health policies are reshaping healthcare delivery for the better for ordinary citizens and restoring confidence in government institutions.

At the heart of this ambitious health revolution is the revitalisation of PHCs. Recognising that local health centres are often the first point of contact for most residents, the administration made functional PHCs in all 244 wards of Sokoto a top priority. Working closely with international partners such as Plan International and Global Affairs Canada, more than 15 PHCs have already been upgraded, while several others are currently being rehabilitated. The improvements go far beyond aesthetics, encompassing the sinking of solar powered boreholes, sanitation, solar power installations, clean maternity wards, and safe delivery rooms.

Executive Secretary of the Sokoto State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (SSPHCDA), Dr. Larai Aliyu, emphasises that these upgrades are not cosmetic. “We are working to ensure that not only do the buildings stand out, but that they function properly, delivering immunisations, managing deliveries, and handling basic emergencies,” she explained.

Her statement reflects the Aliyu administration’s practical approach to healthcare, emphasising results and functionality over mere appearances.

However, infrastructure alone cannot solve Sokoto’s health challenges. For decades, the state grappled with staff shortages and uneven distribution of personnel, particularly in the rural areas. To tackle this, the governor approved the recruitment of over 800 nurses and midwives, and strategically deployed them to rural and underserved communities where maternal mortality rates are highest. The administration has also invested in retraining existing staff, community health workers, and expert trainers focusing on reproductive health, antenatal and postnatal care, and immunisation. These initiatives have no doubt significantly boosted public confidence, with more residents seeking care and relying on PHCs for their routine health needs.

One of the key indicators of the administration’s success lies in improved maternal and child health outcomes. In March 2025, the state government distributed Mama Kits and essential drugs to all 244 PHCs, investing more than N1.5 billion in the initiative. The Mama Kits containing antiseptics, sterile gloves, delivery mats, and baby care supplies are to ensure that women can give birth safely, even in rural and remote areas. As Governor Aliyu declared during the launch, “no woman has to give birth under unsafe conditions due to lack of basic supplies.”

These efforts have been complemented by enhanced immunisation programmes, expanded reproductive health services, and the provision of diagnostic equipment across the health centres. Preliminary data already shows encouraging trends, including increased antenatal visits, safer deliveries, and improved newborn survival rates. The reforms have also resulted in better hygienic practices and higher immunisation coverage, signaling the emergence of a stronger, more responsive health system.

A defining feature of the administration’s reforms is that the renovated facilities are fully operational.

The administration’s investment in solar energy, clean water, sanitation, and reliable drug supply chains ensures that services continue uninterrupted. PHCs that once lacked power or clean water now run smoothly, enabling 24-hour maternity care and emergency response. Essential medicines such as misoprostol and chlorhexidine gel are now regularly available, reducing complications during childbirth and improving neonatal outcomes.

For many residents, these changes have made a world of difference. In a remote PHC in Binji Local Council, a woman who would have once travelled several kilometres to the nearest hospital safely delivered her first child at the local facility. With trained staff, a clean delivery room, and a Mama Kit, her childbirth experience was safe and dignified. Another mother in Sabon Birni noted that immunisation services are now more consistent, with health workers following up when children miss appointments. These personal testimonies reflect the tangible impact of the reforms on everyday lives.

Health experts have commended Sokoto’s integrated approach. Programme Quality and Influencing Director with Plan International, Dr. Helen Isiong, described the reforms as “a rare example of comprehensive planning where roads, water, electricity, drugs, and personnel are all addressed in one coordinated system.” She added that sustained funding, good governance, and community ownership will be critical to maintaining the progress already made.

Beyond infrastructure and personnel, the Aliyu administration is investing in digital health innovations. For the first time, PHC attendance records, immunisation data, and drug inventories are being digitised under a centralised health information system managed by the SSPHCDA. This data-driven approach allows for quicker decision-making and better resource allocation. Health workers are being trained in ICT to support real-time data entry, enabling the government to track challenges and respond promptly.

Public engagement has also become a cornerstone of Sokoto’s healthcare revolution. Through local radio programmes, community dialogues, and mosque-based health talks, the government is promoting safe motherhood, child immunisation, and hygiene practices. Traditional leaders, clerics, and women’s associations have become vital partners in these campaigns. Their involvement has broken cultural barriers that once discouraged hospital deliveries and vaccinations. A local Imam in Wamakko community remarked: “When we speak about safe delivery from the pulpit, it carries weight because people trust us.”

To reach the most remote areas, the state has introduced mobile outreach clinics that deliver antenatal care, vaccinations, and basic treatments to underserved communities. Between January and June 2025, more than 60,000 residents benefited from these mobile health services, ensuring that no citizen is left behind.

The administration is also taking bold steps to secure sustainable healthcare financing. Efforts are underway to strengthen the Sokoto State Contributory Health Scheme to ensure that the poor and vulnerable can access quality care without financial hardship. Pilot enrollment has begun for pregnant women and children under five, providing free consultations, essential drugs, and delivery services. The long-term vision is to move towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC), ensuring equitable access for all.

Collaboration with tertiary institutions such as the Sokoto Specialist Hospital, the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital and the College of Nursing Sciences has been deepened. These institutions serve as training hubs for health workers and referral points for complicated cases. Partnerships with international and local NGOs have also been expanded to include maternal nutrition, adolescent health, and family planning —creating a holistic ecosystem for preventive and curative healthcare.

A major strength of the new system is community ownership. Each PHC now operates under the oversight of a Ward Development Committee (WDC), composed of traditional rulers, women representatives, and youth leaders. These committees help monitor facility management, mobilise local resources, and ensure accountability. In several wards, residents have volunteered their time and even contributed materials for minor repairs, reflecting a renewed sense of shared responsibility.

The reforms extend beyond hospitals to environmental health and disease prevention. The government has linked PHC upgrades with state-wide sanitation initiatives, constructing public toilets, providing safe water points, and organising waste disposal campaigns. During the 2024 cholera outbreak, Sokoto recorded a sharp decline in infections compared to previous years, a success that can be attributed to cleaner water systems and improved community hygiene.

While challenges persist, such as maintaining infrastructure and retaining rural health workers, the state government has established local monitoring committees and introduced stricter oversight mechanisms to curb drug diversion and misuse. Governor Aliyu has repeatedly emphasised transparency, efficiency, and accountability as the guiding principles of his administration.

Looking ahead, the state plans to strengthen monitoring and evaluation systems by introducing digital dashboards that display real-time health indicators across all wards. This innovation will enhance transparency, guide policy decisions, and enable citizens to track progress.

Observers across the development sector believe that Sokoto’s healthcare transformation could become a model for other states. By combining infrastructure renewal with human capital development, technology, and community ownership, the Aliyu administration is demonstrating that even long-standing systemic challenges can be overcome with vision and determination.

Governor Aliyu’s health sector reforms are not merely about new buildings or modern equipment; they represent a renewed commitment to the well-being of every Sokoto citizen. For mothers, children, and families across the state, the results are already visible – safer births, healthier communities, and restored faith in public healthcare. With continued political will and steady investment, Sokoto’s healthcare revolution is poised to stand as one of the most inspiring success stories in Nigeria’s journey towards universal health coverage.