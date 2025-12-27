Aiyedatiwa honours Akeredolu on 2nd anniversary of passing

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has paid tribute to the late former governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, describing him as a visionary leader whose legacy continues to inspire good governance.

The governor made the statement available to newsmen on Saturday in Akure to mark the second anniversary of Akeredolu’s passing.

Aiyedatiwa said the late governor was a foremost advocate of state policing and played a key role in mobilising South-West governors to establish the South-West Security Network, code-named Amotekun Corps, to strengthen regional security.

He noted that Akeredolu’s initiatives redefined Nigeria’s subnational security architecture and laid the foundation for ongoing national conversations on decentralised and intelligence-led policing.

The governor recalled their long political association, adding that Akeredolu consistently emphasised leadership, mentorship, succession planning, and institutional stability throughout his tenure.

Aiyedatiwa said the late governor demonstrated a strong commitment to grooming future leaders and believed in orderly, constitutional succession.

He added that Akeredolu’s trust and mentorship had a profound influence on his public service journey and shaped his leadership values.

The governor affirmed that the Ondo State Government and people would continue to honour Akeredolu’s memory by upholding his ideals of justice, equity, and unity.

“As the government and people of Ondo State, we remember and honour Arakunrin Akeredolu on the second anniversary of his passing. We celebrate his passion for development, advocacy for justice, equity, and unity,” he said.

He further pledged the state’s continued support for the foundation established by the Akeredolu family to immortalise the late leader, praying that his soul may rest in perfect peace.

Aiyedatiwa urged residents to draw inspiration from Akeredolu’s courage, service, and principled leadership, which continued to guide governance in Ondo State.