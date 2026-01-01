Alabi inaugurates LG campaign coordinators for Tinubu 2027 re-election in Kwara

Dr. Oluwatoyin Alabi, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, on Wednesday inaugurated local government campaign coordinators for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second-term bid across the seven local governments of Kwara South Senatorial District.

The ceremony, held in Igbaja, Ifelodun Local Government, drew a large turnout of APC supporters from across the state. Addressing the crowd, Alabi urged the newly appointed coordinators to work tirelessly to secure Tinubu’s re-election in the 2027 general election.

“There is no vacancy in Aso Rock,” he declared, eliciting thunderous applause and spontaneous chants of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the audience.

Describing the coordinators as the “arrowhead” of the campaign structure, Alabi tasked them with mobilising grassroots supporters and coordinating campaign activities effectively ahead of the elections. He also disclosed plans to replicate the exercise in Kwara Central and North Senatorial zones to ensure a comprehensive campaign across the state.

“Charity begins at home. I have chosen to start from my constituency to lead by example, but the entire Kwara State remains my constituency,” he said.

Alabi noted that campaign coordinators and committees would be established in all local government areas to drive efforts toward the success of Tinubu’s re-election, aligning with the goals of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He commended Kwara State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for his loyalty to the President, describing it as a key factor in the governor’s elevated national profile. “Our governor has stood solidly behind Mr President. His loyalty and commitment have elevated his status, particularly his role in working directly with the Presidency,” Alabi said.

He further revealed that Governor AbdulRazaq had been appointed by the Presidency to lead reconciliation within the APC, aimed at uniting all party factions ahead of the 2027 elections. “The focus of this committee is simple: to rally massive support for the re-election of President Tinubu. One principle of life is that whatever you make happen for others, God will make happen for you,” he added.

Alabi expressed optimism that Kwara South, Central, and North would benefit from the Renewed Hope Agenda, noting the agenda’s potential to transform economic and social development across the state. “I am committed to supporting and implementing this agenda at the state level. We are working in tandem with the Federal Government, and when sincerely implemented, the agenda will undoubtedly change the narrative for individuals and the general public,” he said.

In response to journalists, Alabi highlighted tourism as a key economic driver, contributing about 3.8 per cent to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product last year, and projected further growth in the sector. He also emphasised youth empowerment through agriculture, saying: “We are going to redirect the energy of our youths into agriculture. This will not be business as usual. There will be farm settlements in all wards and local government areas to ensure that young people are economically relevant and self-sufficient.”

Alabi said Tinubu’s agenda focuses on food security, economic self-reliance, export capacity, and human capital development. “We will work hand-in-hand with the Federal Government to guarantee capacity development and ensure our youths are constructively engaged—for their benefit, the society, and humanity at large,” he stated.

The high point of the event was Alabi’s emphatic political declaration that “there is no vacancy in Aso Rock,” interpreted as a strong endorsement of Tinubu’s second-term ambition. He stressed the importance of unity, political consistency, and sustained grassroots engagement, noting that the strength of any democratic movement lies in its connection with the people.

He urged party members to remain committed to mobilisation, political enlightenment, and people-oriented initiatives aligned with national development goals. The presence of coordinators from across Kwara South projected the event as a structured, purpose-driven political platform rather than a mere gathering.