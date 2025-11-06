Anambra 2025: Concerns over militarisation, insecurity, vote buying   

Ex-Anambra SSG tasks INEC on credible poll, endorses ADC candidate

Amid an intensified last-minute push to swing votes in their favour by governorship candidates and their political parties in Saturday’s election in Anambra State, there are concerns that militarisation of the voting environment, vote buying, and insecurity may affect voter participation in the exercise.

No fewer than 60,000 security personnel drawn from the Police, Civil Defence, Army, Navy and Air Force have been mobilised for the election to be held in 5,720 polling units in the state. 16 candidates from various political parties are participating in the election with about 2.8 million registered voters.

The Police Commissioner in charge of the election, Abayomi Shogunle, confirmed that the Police alone mobilised about 45,000 officers for the exercise, explaining that the idea was to ensure protection of life and property during the exercise.

There’s the Tactical Force team deployed from the police headquarters to strengthen security, including helicopters and drones for aerial surveillance. The aerial surveillance would complement land patrols by tactical units, intelligence operations, and police social squads strategically deployed across the 21 local council areas.

The number of security personnel could have been more had the police not barred the state-owned security outfit, Agunechemba, from participating in the election, following an alert raised by opposition candidates that their presence would allegedly endanger the election.

MEANWHILE, former Secretary to the Anambra State Government (SSG), Mr Oseloka Obaze, has thrown his weight behind the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr John Chuma Nwosu, saying that he was moved by the ideas of the governorship candidate and the progress of governance in the past three years.

Obaze, who is also a former United Nations staff member, said Anambra State is in dire straits and needs a change in leadership, adding that the November 8 gubernatorial election offers the electorate the opportunity to assess the performance of the incumbent.

He said: ‘’I do not criticise public servants for the heck of it. I have been in government at the federal, international and state levels. I know the challenges.

‘’Yet, like many, I am privy to the bandwagon effect of highly placed personalities endorsing the incumbent administration.

‘’It is hypocritical to condemn a government in private and endorse it publicly. Those Anambra elites who fear visiting the state due to insecurity are now supporting the continuity of a government that cannot secure their lives and property. It makes no sense.’’

The former SSG explained that out of the many candidates running for the governorship, he believes John Chuma Nwosu represents Anambra’s best option. He urged the electoral umpire to do all in its power to deliver a credible and transparent electoral process on Saturday.