Anambra Decides: Yiaga Africa urges INEC to tighten election logistics, deployment

As the people of Anambra State go to the polls to elect their next governor this Saturday, civic group Yiaga Africa has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to intensify oversight of election logistics and deployment.

It also urged the Commission to ensure strict supervision of transport companies responsible for moving election materials and personnel.

These were contained in a statement on Thursday, signed by the Chair of the 2025 Anambra Election Mission, Dr. Asmau Maikudi and Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo.

The recommendations were addressed to the electoral body, security agencies, political parties, as well as civil society organisations (CSOs and the media.

The organisation also urged the Commission to clarify polling unit consolidation arrangements in Ihiala Local Government Area, where voting has been merged due to security challenges. According to Yiaga Africa, timely and detailed information will help prevent voter confusion and disenfranchisement.

In addition, the group called for strict enforcement of BVAS and IReV compliance, emphasising the need for full voter accreditation using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and timely upload of polling unit results (Form EC8A) to the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal. Any violations, the group noted, should attract sanctions as prescribed by the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines.

Yiaga Africa also urged security agencies to provide adequate protection to INEC officials to ensure the early deployment of election personnel and materials. It further cautioned against the involvement of non-statutory security groups such as vigilante outfits in election duties, warning that such practices could erode public trust.

The group emphasised the importance of neutrality and professionalism among security personnel, calling for non-selective operations that avoid intimidating voters, political actors, observers, and journalists.

Yiaga Africa recommended strategic, intelligence-led deployment of security personnel to identified hotspots to deter violence and build voter confidence. It also urged the arrest and prosecution of individuals involved in vote buying, encouraging close collaboration between law enforcement and INEC officials for swift enforcement.

Addressing political parties, Yiaga Africa reminded them of their commitment to the Peace Accord, urging them to refrain from violent rhetoric and vote buying, and to comply fully with electoral laws and guidelines.

The group also called on CSOs and the media to intensify voter education and public awareness about electoral procedures and the prevention of malpractice. It further encouraged media actors to combat disinformation and election-related falsehoods that could undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

The duo reaffirmed Yiaga Africa’s commitment to promoting credible and peaceful elections in Anambra State, even as they tasked all stakeholders to act responsibly and collaboratively to ensure that this weekend’s election reflects the true will of the people.

“Every actor in the electoral process must uphold integrity, transparency, and professionalism,” the statement read. “The credibility of the Anambra election will depend on the commitment of institutions and citizens alike”.