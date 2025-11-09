AnambraDecides2025: Gov Soludo secures re-election, clears all 21 LGAs

Governor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has won re-election in the Anambra State governorship election, securing 422,664 votes across all 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

From the collated results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) early Sunday, Governor Soludo is far ahead of Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 99,445 votes.

In third place is Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), who garnered 33,652 votes, George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP) has been credited with 10,482 votes, John Chuma Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is fifth with 8,317 votes, while Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is sixth with 1,774 votes.

INEC is now set to announce Soludo as the winner of the Anambra governorship election which recorded a low turnout of about 576,000 from 2.7 million accredited voters.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of APGA, Barr. Sylvester Ezeokenwa, on Saturday expressed confidence in the conduct of the Anambra governorship election, describing the process as largely peaceful and credible despite isolated cases of technical and logistical challenges.

Speaking with journalists at Immaculate Parish Ward 4, Ezeokenwa said the election had been “seamless, except for a few polling units where the BVAS machines malfunctioned.”

He noted that INEC had already deployed technical teams to resolve the issues. He also confirmed that reports of missing result sheets in some polling units were promptly addressed.

“I must commend our APGA agents across the state; they have lived up to expectations. We trained them on the basic requirements to perform their responsibilities effectively,” he said.

Official INEC results in 21 LGAs:

DUNUKOFIA

APGA – 14,892;

APC: 3,284;

LP: 71;

ADC: 232

PDP: 16

NJIKOKA

APGA: 22213;

APC: 5,687:

ADC: 236;

LP: 311;

PDP 47:

YPP 1,661

AWKA NORTH

APGA 15,895;

APC 3,661;

LP -299;

ADC – 815;

YPP -308

AGUATA

APGA -35,559

APC -4,125

LP: 124

YPP: 2,746

ADC: 36

ORUMBA SOUTH

APGA – 19,818

APC -2,828

LP- 16

YPP -877

ADC – 361

ORUMBA NORTH

APGA 24,664

APC -2,615

LP- -131

YPP -1,519

ADC – 115

OYI LGA

APGA – 18,882

APC -5,118

LP-3,641

YPP -2,093

ADC -167

ANAMBRA EAST

APGA – 14,665

APC -3,108

LP -304

YPP -6,153

PDP -207

AYAMELUM LGA

APGA -13,340

APC -7,478

LP -117

YPP -2,500

ADC – 470

NNEWI NORTH

APGA – 20,320

APC – 541

LP 1,140

YPP -1,100

ADC – 553

NNEWI SOUTH

APGA -17,286

APC -9,281

LP -73

YPP -562

ADC – 127

OGBARU LGA

APGA – 22,803

APC -3,768

LP -347

YPP -2,268

ADC – 465

ONITSHA NORTH

APGA – 24,225

APC -4,677

LP – 500

YPP 2,419

ADC- 514

ONITSHA SOUTH

APGA -15,742

APC -4,156

LP – 615

YPP -638

ADC -231

ANAOCHA LGA

APGA – 20118

APC -5,956

LP -483

YPP – 1,223

ADC – 255

IDEMILI NORTH LGA

APGA – 25,498

APC – 638

LP -1,275

YPP 613

ADC – 722

IDEMILI SOUTH LGA

APGA – 7,224

APC -6,015

LP – 276

YPP – 476

ADC – 213

EKWUSIGO LGA

APGA – 18,749

APC – 2,973

LP – 194

YPP -915

ADC – 261

AWKA SOUTH LGA

APGA – 27,896

APC – 5,038

LP -520

YPP -1,201

ADC – 1,726

IHIALA LGA

APGA – 23,557

APC – 4,425

ADC – 135

PDP 69

LP 81

YPP 3,069

ANAMBRA WEST

APGA – 9318

APC – 3428

YPP 2871

ADC- 152

PDP 102

FINAL RESULTS:

1. APGA: 422,664 votes

2. APC: 99,445 votes

3. YPP: 33,652 votes

4. LP: 10,482 votes

5. ADC: 8,317 votes

6. PDP: 1,774 votes