AnambraDecides2025: Gov Soludo secures re-election, clears all 21 LGAs

Governor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has won re-election in the Anambra State governorship election, securing 422,664 votes across all 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs).
From the collated results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) early Sunday, Governor Soludo is far ahead of Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 99,445 votes.
In third place is Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), who garnered 33,652 votes, George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP) has been credited with 10,482 votes, John Chuma Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is fifth with 8,317 votes, while Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is sixth with 1,774 votes.
INEC is now set to announce Soludo as the winner of the Anambra governorship election which recorded a low turnout of about 576,000 from 2.7 million accredited voters.
Meanwhile, the National Chairman of APGA, Barr. Sylvester Ezeokenwa, on Saturday expressed confidence in the conduct of the Anambra governorship election, describing the process as largely peaceful and credible despite isolated cases of technical and logistical challenges.
Speaking with journalists at Immaculate Parish Ward 4, Ezeokenwa said the election had been “seamless, except for a few polling units where the BVAS machines malfunctioned.”
He noted that INEC had already deployed technical teams to resolve the issues. He also confirmed that reports of missing result sheets in some polling units were promptly addressed.
“I must commend our APGA agents across the state; they have lived up to expectations. We trained them on the basic requirements to perform their responsibilities effectively,” he said.
Official INEC results in 21 LGAs:
DUNUKOFIA
APGA – 14,892;
APC: 3,284;
LP: 71;
ADC: 232
PDP: 16
NJIKOKA
APGA: 22213;
APC: 5,687:
ADC: 236;
LP: 311;
PDP 47:
YPP 1,661
AWKA NORTH
APGA 15,895;
APC 3,661;
LP -299;
ADC – 815;
YPP -308
AGUATA
APGA -35,559
APC -4,125
LP: 124
YPP: 2,746
ADC: 36
ORUMBA SOUTH
APGA – 19,818
APC -2,828
LP- 16
YPP -877
ADC – 361
ORUMBA NORTH
APGA 24,664
APC -2,615
LP- -131
YPP -1,519
ADC – 115
OYI LGA
APGA – 18,882
APC -5,118
LP-3,641
YPP -2,093
ADC -167
ANAMBRA EAST
APGA – 14,665
APC -3,108
LP -304
YPP -6,153
PDP -207
AYAMELUM LGA
APGA -13,340
APC -7,478
LP -117
YPP -2,500
ADC – 470
NNEWI NORTH
APGA – 20,320
APC – 541
LP 1,140
YPP -1,100
ADC – 553
NNEWI SOUTH
APGA -17,286
APC -9,281
LP -73
YPP -562
ADC – 127
OGBARU LGA
APGA – 22,803
APC -3,768
LP -347
YPP -2,268
ADC – 465
ONITSHA NORTH
APGA – 24,225
APC -4,677
LP – 500
YPP 2,419
ADC- 514
ONITSHA SOUTH
APGA -15,742
APC -4,156
LP – 615
YPP -638
ADC -231
ANAOCHA LGA
APGA – 20118
APC -5,956
LP -483
YPP – 1,223
ADC – 255
IDEMILI NORTH LGA
APGA – 25,498
APC – 638
LP -1,275
YPP 613
ADC – 722
IDEMILI SOUTH LGA
APGA – 7,224
APC -6,015
LP – 276
YPP – 476
ADC – 213
EKWUSIGO LGA
APGA – 18,749
APC – 2,973
LP – 194
YPP -915
ADC – 261
AWKA SOUTH LGA
APGA – 27,896
APC – 5,038
LP -520
YPP -1,201
ADC – 1,726
IHIALA LGA
APGA – 23,557
APC – 4,425
ADC – 135
PDP 69
LP 81
YPP 3,069
ANAMBRA WEST
APGA – 9318
APC – 3428
YPP 2871
ADC- 152
PDP 102
FINAL RESULTS:
1. APGA: 422,664 votes
2. APC: 99,445 votes
3. YPP: 33,652 votes
4. LP: 10,482 votes
5. ADC: 8,317 votes
6. PDP: 1,774 votes