AnambraDecides2025: Observers express confidence in peaceful poll as security tightens

As voters head to the polls in Anambra State, civil society groups have expressed confidence that the governorship election will hold peacefully despite the heavy deployment of security operatives across the state.

Speaking during an election monitoring exercise, Jake Epelle, Founder of TAF Africa, said the general atmosphere in Anambra remained calm, with residents showing restraint and determination to protect their communities.

“The security situation is not something to worry much about. The Anambra people are peace-loving. Everyone wants to ensure they don’t shed their own blood, so they find ways to secure themselves,” Epelle said in a Channels TV report.

He, however, advised that the large security presence should be handled with caution to avoid unintended tension.

“The presence of security agents can be a plus, but they need to watch it so they don’t become the very breach they’re trying to prevent,” he added.

Epelle revealed that he and other civil society representatives had met with the police at a pre-election town hall meeting, during which officers pledged neutrality.

“They assured us they will not be partisan because problems arise when the opposition perceives compromise, and that’s when skirmishes begin. They must conduct themselves honourably and adhere strictly to their brief,” he stated.

While acknowledging the professionalism of security operatives on the ground, Epelle raised mild concern about possible interference from higher-ranking officials at the headquarters, warning that such actions could cause unnecessary distractions during the voting process.

He urged voters to turn out in large numbers and participate peacefully. “This election is about the people of Anambra deciding their future. We must overcome apathy and ensure our voices are heard,” he said.

Meanwhile, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were seen deploying election materials to polling stations in Awka South Local Government Area early Saturday morning.

At St. Matthew Catholic Church, INEC staff boarded buses headed to various polling units, while ad hoc personnel assembled at the Community Primary School, Amawbia, covering Wards 01 and 02, before departure at 7:07 a.m.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Shogunle, also assured residents of a smooth and secure exercise. He confirmed that clearance operations had been conducted in identified flashpoints, including Ihiala, and that “major threats had been neutralised.”

Anambra, with 2,802,790 registered voters across 5,718 polling units and 21 local government areas, will witness a contest among 16 candidates. Prominent among them are Governor Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP), and Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Security agencies say they have reinforced border surveillance across the three senatorial districts to ensure that movement into the state during the poll is properly monitored.

Meanwhile, the governorship election for Anambra state started at exactly 8.30am at the Udeozo Primary School, Awka, Awka south local government area on Saturday.

Officials of the INEC began accreditation at the three polling units at exactly 8.30 with a handful of voters around.

But while the exercise went on under the mango trees, some young men were playing football at the football pitch of the school.

Some of them who spoke with The Guardian, said they were not “interested in the election”.

One of them, Sunday, stated that “our votes have not counted in the past. So what is the essence of voting today”.

One of the earlier voters at about 8.55am, 79 year old, Ogbodo said the process was “smooth”. He prayed it would continue for the rest of the day.