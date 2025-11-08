AnambraDecides2025: Ukachukwu alleges vote-buying, Odumegwu-Ojukwu calls poll peaceful

The 2025 Anambra State governorship election proceeded amid contrasting narratives from candidates and observers regarding the conduct of voters.

Nicholas Ukachukwu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, has accused the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) of engaging in “massive vote buying.” Ukachukwu cast his vote at approximately 11:45 a.m. at Umudiala 1, Polling Unit 011, Osumenyi Ward 2, Nnewi South Local Government Area, accompanied by his wife. He asserted that APGA was paying N15,000 for each vote and stated that the news of vote buying was widespread across the state.

Despite the allegations, Ukachukwu expressed confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying, “Yes, I’m confident in INEC. They are doing a good job.” He also voiced optimism about his prospects in the election, emphasising his faith in God Almighty and noting that the high voter turnout demonstrated the electorate’s desire to hold the current administration accountable. “The people are tired of the governor who has failed to deliver since mounting the saddle,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, described the election as peaceful and largely hitch-free. She cast her vote at about 12:25 p.m. at Polling Unit 001, Ward 2, located at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Okpuno-Egbu, Umudim Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area. After visiting additional units, including Uruagu Ward 2, she expressed satisfaction with the process, commending INEC for their performance.

Mrs Odumegwu-Ojukwu also addressed the conduct of voters, noting the engagement of citizens at Polling Unit 019 and other locations in Uruagu Ward 2, where she was met with widespread appreciation from residents. She urged all contestants to accept the election results in good faith, highlighting that the primary goal was the election of a governor who would serve the interests of Anambra State and its people.

The divergence between Ukachukwu’s claims of electoral malpractice and the Minister’s assessment of a peaceful exercise illustrates the mixed perceptions surrounding the election, reflecting both political tensions and the commitment of voters to participate.