APC announces verification of 2m members, targets full digital registration

All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that more than two million members have been digitally registered and verified nationwide, barely one week after the commencement of its nationwide membership revalidation exercise.

The disclosure was made yesterday in Abuja by the National Secretary of the APC, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, while addressing journalists after a meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) with state coordinators overseeing the exercise.

Basiru said the meeting was jointly presided over by the National Chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, alongside the Chairman of the APC State Chairmen Forum, Mr Cornelius Ojelabi, and other party chieftains from across the country.

According to the APC scribe, data remains central to the operational efficiency of the party, particularly in driving effective mobilisation, organisation and consultation. Even though several states are yet to commence full-scale registration, Basiru disclosed that the party had already recorded remarkable progress.

“As of today, just one week into the exercise, we have over two million Nigerians digitally verified, complete with their names and voter identification numbers. By next week, we expect the figure to rise to between eight and nine million members, by the grace of God,” he said.

He explained that the digital registration process captures comprehensive demographic information, including gender, occupation and age, while ensuring data integrity through linkage to members’ phone numbers and voter identification numbers.

IN a related development, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has directed all Coordinators of the ongoing nationwide electronic membership registration exercise across the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory to ensure that no member of the party is left unregistered, warning that any coordinator who fails in this responsibility will be replaced. Yilwatda gave the directive when he met with all the State Registration Coordinators at the National Secretariat of the APC in Abuja.

All the State Organising Secretaries of the party at the state level are the coordinators of the exercise except where any of them was not trained for the exercise.

The ongoing registration exercise is scheduled to end on January 30, 2026. According to the APC Chairman, the position of Coordinator is not ceremonial but a responsibility to strengthen the party.