APC chieftain Bomoi resigns, cites marginalization of North-East

A senior member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ambassador Mohammed Bomoi, has announced his resignation from the party, citing dissatisfaction with its national leadership and what he described as the marginalisation of the North-East.

In a statement dated December 25, 2025, Bomoi said he had formally withdrawn from activities related to the Tinubu/Shettima political movement and severed ties with the APC at the national level.

He served as Secretary of the APC Special Purpose Committee, North-East Zone, and was also a key figure within the Tinubu Support Group.

Bomoi stated that despite his contributions and those of other members across Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa, Taraba and Yobe states, they had not been adequately carried along by the party leadership.

He alleged that party officials at the national level had adopted an aloof and laissez-faire attitude toward members from the region.

According to him, the lack of inclusion had eroded his confidence in the APC and in the political leaders he worked to support.

He further claimed that developments under the current administration suggested that the North was being treated as a “caste,” adding that what he described as a social contract between the North and the centre had been deliberately abused.

“Consequently, I have no regret leaving my position as Secretary of the APC Special Purpose Committee, North-East Zone,” Bomoi said, while extending his best wishes to the party and its members.

As of the time of filing this report, the APC national leadership had not issued an official response to Bomoi’s resignation or the allegations raised in his statement.