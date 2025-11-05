APC deputy women leader tags opposition politicians orphans

• Taraba APC bigwigs storm Govt House as Kefas inches closer to defection

• Plateau governor shrugs off competition

Deputy National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Zainab Ibrahim, has described politicians who are not members of the ruling party as “orphans”, stressing the need for alignment with the government at the centre.



In Taraba State, APC leaders converged on the banquet hall of the Government House amid growing speculation that Governor Agbu Kefas is preparing to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.



This was as Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State said there was no rivalry between him and the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda.



Ibrahim made the remark yesterday during a stakeholders’ meeting in Jalingo, Taraba State, to finalise arrangements ahead of Kefas’ anticipated defection to APC.



She described the governor’s planned move as a “welcome and strategic development”, noting that it would strengthen the APC structure in Taraba and attract more federal attention and development projects.



“When you are not in the ruling party, you are an orphan,” she said, calling on APC members to remain united and support a smooth transition for Kefas and his team.



The meeting, which drew prominent APC leaders, state executives and political stakeholders from across the state, focused on strategies to consolidate the party’s growing influence in Taraba.



Speaking on behalf of the APC National Chairman, the Vice Chairman (North-East), Salisu Mustapha, stated that the gathering was designed to promote collaboration among political actors from both the APC and the PDP in the state.



He commended Kefas for his courage and foresight, describing his decision to join the ruling party as one motivated by the desire to serve the people of Taraba better.



However, Kefas said he would make his political decision public next week.



Expressing optimism about the move, he said he looked forward to building “the Taraba of our dreams”, while commending the APC leadership at both the state and national levels for their support and inclusiveness.

ACCORDING to sources, the high-level meeting is part of strategic consultations aimed at finalising arrangements for what is expected to be a smooth and well-coordinated defection of the governor to the ruling party.



Among the prominent APC figures present at the gathering were the Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Maigari; National Vice Chairman of the APC (North-East), Mustapha Salihu; Zainab Ibrahim; Taraba State APC Chairman, Ibrahim El-Sudi; and Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) board member, Sani Danladi.

MUTFWANG, at a reunion dinner of the Gindiri Old Students Association (GOSA) in Jos, yesterday, said he does not view Yilwatda as an adversary.



“I have prayed to God to stop those who are fuelling division. The position Prof Nentawe Yilwatda occupies is not one versus the other. We can actually hold hands together and make the Plateau greater.”



According to him, the state stands to gain from a cordial working relationship between them, given their national and sub-national positions.



Mutfwang cautioned those he said were seeking to exploit his political differences with Yilwatda for personal gain. “Those of you who are in the habit of fuelling hatred and division, may the Lord stop you,” he said. “Instead of sowing seeds of discord, do all you can to promote our togetherness. The Lord will help us.”