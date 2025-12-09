APC Forum warns against perceived usurpation of Gov Otu’s powers by aides

A prominent support group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Emerging Progressives Leaders Forum (EPLF), has raised concern over what it described as a growing perception among some political appointees in Cross River State that certain aides around Governor Bassey Otu may be wielding influence beyond their official roles.

In a statement issued by its General Secretary, Engr. Francis Bassey, the forum said it had received reports from senior appointees who fear that decision-making processes traditionally overseen by the governor appear, in their view, to be increasingly subject to the influence of an unnamed aide. The EPLF clarified that these accounts reflect the concerns of affected officials and do not constitute verified allegations of wrongdoing.

According to the group, some officials now worry that the centre of administrative authority seems to be shifting in ways that could create confusion within the government’s operational structure. The EPLF said these perceptions—whether accurate or not—have contributed to growing unease about the functioning of the executive arm.

“Some appointees have expressed concern that processes such as funding access, programme prioritisation, strategic planning and administrative clearances appear to require approvals outside the usual channels,” the statement noted.

“These are perceptions that, if not addressed, could lead to a misunderstanding of the governor’s intentions and the roles of his team.”

The forum described the concerns as part of what some within the administration view as an “inversion of governance flow,” adding that ministries and agencies have reported delays in accessing already-approved funds due to what they believe are additional layers of administrative procedures.

Emphasising that the governor remains the state’s constitutionally elected leader, the EPLF urged him to clarify administrative boundaries to prevent misconceptions from escalating.

“The people of Cross River State elected only one governor — Senator Bassey Otu,” the group said. “Any perception that his authority is being diluted can affect confidence within the administration.”

The forum warned that if these concerns are not promptly addressed, they could affect internal cohesion and public trust in the government.

“Governor Otu entered office with significant goodwill under the ‘People First’ mandate,” it stated. “Engaging directly with these concerns will help ensure that his administration remains focused and united.”

The EPLF therefore called on Governor Otu to review internal processes, strengthen communication within his team, and reaffirm clear lines of responsibility to avoid misunderstandings that could affect governance.

“The coming weeks provide an opportunity to reinforce the governor’s mandate and ensure that all appointees operate within clearly defined constitutional roles,” the statement concluded.