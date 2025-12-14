APC is not an option for me – Senator Natasha

The Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has revealed that she does not see herself making a return to the the All Progressives Congress (APC), because it is not even an option for her.

Senator Natasha made this disclosure during an interview on Saturday, while featuring on Mic On Podcast.

She said there has been pressure on her from various directions to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and defect to the ruling APC.

Natasha, however, said she will not rejoin the APC despite what she described as repeated efforts by individuals, some linked to the Presidency to persuade her to make a return.

“APC is not an option for me. I don’t have to follow the bandwagon. I don’t have to succumb to any threat or any cajolment. I have been approached by people from the Presidency to join the APC,” she said, insisting that she remains firm in her political convictions and would not bow to pressure or inducement.

“My political choices are guided by principle rather than convenience, and pressure from powerful interests would not sway my decisions.

“Also to me, maintaining independence and integrity in politics is much more important than aligning with the ruling party for personal or political gain.”

Meanwhile, Senator Natasha, a few weeks ago had revealed that fear of political persecution prevented many of her colleagues in the Senate from openly identifying with her during her suspension, even though several privately reached out in solidarity.

She said the ordeal left her isolated and also took a toll on contractors handling constituency projects in her district, who faced delays and obstacles due to political interference.

Speaking at the commissioning of a new market in Okene, Akpoti-Uduaghan described her suspension as illegal, adding that it exposed the extent to which fear and political intimidation influence conduct within the corridors of power.

“When a government official faces challenges, isolation comes naturally,” the lawmaker said.

“Even when people are sympathetic, they are afraid to associate with you openly for fear of being castigated or persecuted. Many senators stood by me quietly — they called, they visited — but in public, they couldn’t show it. I’m not offended by that.”

The senator explained that the situation not only tested her resilience but also disrupted the implementation of projects in her constituency, as contractors struggled to obtain their award letters.

“The 2025 budget only became active during the course of my illegal suspension,” she noted.

“A number of contractors struggled to get their award letters because the projects were allocated to Kogi Central. It wasn’t easy getting these awards and commencing construction because of politics,” the legislator stated.

Despite the setbacks, Senator Natasha said she refused to allow her people to share in her ordeal.