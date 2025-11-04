APC reconciliation forum hails Kefas’ defection plan

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Unity and Reconciliation Forum has commended Governor Dr. Agbu Kefas for his decision to join the ruling All Progressives Congress, describing the move as a bold and patriotic step that will reshape the political landscape of the state.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday in Jalingo, members of the forum expressed delight over the governor’s defection, calling it a “defining moment” that reflects sound political judgment and a genuine commitment to unity, development, and progress.

Led by its Chairman, Linus D. Ibrahim, Secretary, Sani Tulu, and its Vice Chairman, Yinusa Jibo, the forum noted that Governor Kefas’ decision to align with the APC “will further energise the party’s structures, foster reconciliation among stakeholders, and open a new chapter of unity and purposeful governance.”

They also commended the governor for prioritising the interest of the state over personal or partisan considerations.

“His coming into the APC will consolidate the party’s presence across the 16 local government areas, restore confidence among members, and attract new supporters to the progressive fold,” the group said.

The forum further commended the leadership of the APC at the national, zonal, and state levels for their maturity and openness in welcoming new members and steering the party towards victory and good governance.

Reaffirming its loyalty to the party, the forum pledged to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure that peace, unity, and reconciliation remain the foundation of the APC’s collective success.

“We congratulate His Excellency once again and assure him of our unwavering support and partnership as he continues to deliver good governance and democratic dividends to our people under the banner of the All Progressives Congress,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, Chief David Sabo Kente, has stated that the ongoing engagement between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba marks part of a broader political realignment ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking with journalists in Jalingo, Kente disclosed that President Tinubu had initiated discussions with the governor, adding that the move reflected the APC’s strategy to strengthen its base in states currently held by the opposition.

“It is clear that Mr President reached out to Governor Kefas and invited him to join the APC,” Kente said. “As loyal party members, we cannot reject the President’s decision. But those who suffered and laboured to build the APC in Taraba cannot be pushed aside in the process.”