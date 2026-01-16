APC rolls out statewide e-registration as Salisu knocks LP chieftain over fraud claims

The Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Senator Salisu Afolabi Shuib, has described the APC’s statewide e-registration of members as a strength and a database profile to ascertain the identity of membership while preventing proliferation.

He stated this during his membership renewal at the Odeda Local Government, dismissing allegations of digital fraud made by Labour Party chieftain, Comrade Abayomi Arabambi.

Salisu said, “You can only tag something a digital fraud if you are required to participate in it. I think they should spend more effort to go and determine whether they still have a party, and to also reconcile among themselves.”

“A party that is in power is making effort to continue to end the mandate of the people. We are doing so. If Nigerians are doing national population census, which one concern Ghanaian with whether the exercise is a fraud? Okay, APC exercise is a fraud. Go and attempt to do your own.”

He maintained that the APC registration is securing Nigeria’s identity and improving security, highlighting the use of tech to verify members.

Salisu noted that the registration is based on three things: verifying Nigerians’ identities, highlighting digital infrastructure importance, and APC’s strategic move.

He commended President Bola Tinubu and Governor Dapo Abiodun’s leadership, saying the exercise is transforming the political process and deepening democracy and tech.

Salisu also kick-started the rehabilitation of a 7.5km abandoned road, assuring completion in one month.

“It’s not just about fixing a road; it’s about boosting the local economy, supporting farmers, and improving learning outcomes for students.”