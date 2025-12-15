APC USA backs Oyebamiji, insists unity key to reclaiming Osun

A leading governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO).

As political realignments intensify ahead of the August 8, 2026, governorship poll in Osun State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) United States of America Chapter has endorsed the emergence of Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji as the party’s gubernatorial candidate.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Prof. Tai Balofin, the diaspora chapter argued that internal cohesion within the party’s ranks will be decisive in the party’s bid to return to power.

It noted that Oyebamiji’s emergence marks a strategic moment for the APC to heal past internal fractures, consolidate its political base and project a united front capable of challenging the incumbent administration.

According to the group, elections in Osun have historically been shaped as much by party discipline and elite consensus as by popular appeal, making unity a critical factor in 2026.

The chapter described Oyebamiji as a consensus figure whose candidacy reflects deliberate calculations by party stakeholders to balance experience, technocratic competence and political acceptability across key blocs within the APC.

It noted that his emergence signals a shift toward cohesion after periods of intra-party contestation that weakened the party in previous electoral cycles.

Beyond the candidate himself, the APC USA Chapter placed significant emphasis on the conduct of the primary process, commending co-aspirants for accepting the outcome in the interest of party supremacy.

It argued that the absence of prolonged disputes or defections could strengthen the APC’s campaign structure and messaging, particularly in a state where narrow margins have often determined electoral outcomes.

The statement also situated Oyebamiji’s candidacy within broader national dynamics, crediting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership style for fostering internal stability within the party.

According to the chapter, a coherent national leadership has reduced factionalism at the state level and created space for more orderly succession and candidate selection processes.

Former Governor of Osun State and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, was also identified as a stabilising influence, with the chapter noting that his continued relevance within the party has helped maintain elite alignment and institutional memory—factors considered vital in mobilising grassroots support.

The APC USA Chapter further noted that the endorsement of key party organs, including the Agba Osun caucus and the Osun State Working Committee, suggests early consolidation of the party’s power centres around Oyebamiji.

Such alignment, it argued, could allow the APC to focus on voter outreach, issue framing and counter-mobilisation rather than internal reconciliation.

The chapter thereby called on party leaders and supporters to sustain unity and discipline, warning that fragmentation could undermine the APC’s electoral prospects, just as it expressed confidence that a cohesive party structure, combined with strategic messaging and effective grassroots engagement, could position Oyebamiji as a credible alternative capable of winning the Osun governorship in 2026.