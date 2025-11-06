APC USA chapter writes Trump, faults Christian genocide claim

Factcheck: Are Christians being persecuted in Nigeria as Trump claimed?

The United States chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has written U.S. President Donald Trump, faulting claims circulating in parts of the American conservative policy circle suggesting that Christians are currently facing genocide in Nigeria.

In a letter dated November 5, 2025, and personally signed by the Chairman, Prof. Tai Balofin, the APC USA Chapter stated that those amplifying such claims were doing so largely for domestic political advantage ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general election.

The party chapter, while expressing appreciation for Trump’s global advocacy for religious freedom, argued that the U.S. designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) needed to be reviewed in a fuller context — especially considering reforms undertaken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration since assuming office.

“We write to convey our admiration for your leadership in defending religious freedom worldwide — a cause that resonates deeply with the democratic ideals of both nations,” the letter reads in part.

However, the APC diaspora group insisted that much of what is being cited as ‘religious genocide’ in Nigeria arises from entrenched communal conflicts — especially over land, water and grazing routes — conflicts which historically involve both Christians and Muslims.

Citing the June 2025 Yelwata massacre in Benue State, where over 200 predominantly Christian villagers were killed, the APC USA noted that President Tinubu visited the community, ordered the arrest of suspects and directed that they be charged under Nigeria’s terrorism and murder laws — arguing that this response is evidence of impartial state action rather than religious bias.

“This swift response reflects an unequivocal zero-tolerance stance against impunity, regardless of faith,” the letter stated.

The group expressed concern that some international narratives appear to have been shaped by domestic Nigerian politicians trying to weaponise security situations for partisan advantage ahead of 2027.

The Chapter further warned that such narratives, if not fact-checked, risk undermining investor confidence and unfairly weakening a strategic U.S. partner in West Africa.

According to APC USA, diplomacy, judicial cooperation, and interfaith peacebuilding are more effective and responsible than any military or punitive measures.

“Military escalation could inadvertently destabilise a vital partner, inflame divisions, and embolden the extremists both nations seek to defeat,” the letter warned.

The APC USA Chapter affirmed its readiness to serve as liaison between U.S. policymakers and credible Nigerian stakeholders — to ensure decisions are based on accurate information rather than politically amplified distortions.

The letter concluded with an expression of confidence in continued U.S.–Nigeria strategic cooperation, anchored in mutual respect, democracy, and shared values.