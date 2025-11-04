APC wins all 25 chairmanship seats in Niger LG polls

The Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of all 25 chairmanship positions in the local government elections held across the state on 1 November 2025.

According to a statement signed by the Commission’s Commissioner for Operations, Barrister Mohammad Liman, the elections were successfully conducted across the 25 local councils, and all returning officers have completed the collation and declaration of results in line with electoral laws and operational guidelines.

“After a thorough review, the Commission ratified the results, confirming the election of candidates from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in all chairmanship positions,” Liman said.

He listed some of the elected chairmen as Dr Mustapha M. Jibrin of Chanchaga, Usman Manko Mohammad of Bida, and Sayuti Ibrahim Halilu of Agaie, among others.

The APC also secured 271 out of 274 councillorship seats, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won two councillorship seats in Tafa and Rafi local councils respectively.

Liman congratulated all the elected chairmen and councillors, urging them to uphold transparency, accountability, and commitment to public service in their respective councils.

He added that certificates of return would soon be presented to the elected officials, with stakeholders to be notified of the date in due course.

The Commission also commended security agencies, observers, the media, political parties, and voters for their cooperation in ensuring a peaceful and credible exercise.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Umaru Bago, last weekend urged Nigerians to continue to actively participate in the electoral process because democracy has come to stay in the country.

The governor said this shortly after he voted at his Tswashagi Raba polling unit in Landzun ward in Bida on Saturday during the local government elections.

“We give thanks to the President, Bola Tinubu, for insisting that sub-nationals obey the constitution and conduct credible elections across all the Local Government Areas in the country.

“Niger today is having its own Local Government Council elections, and everybody is out here to cast their votes. This is the experience that is going to show the acceptance of democracy in the country.

“The turnout is unprecedented; even at the general elections we don’t have this number. It simply demonstrates the faith Nigerians have in the system,” he said.

Bago also wished all the contestants all the best and enjoined the populace to return to their homes after voting.

Also, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Bida Local Government Area, Hon. Muhammed Usman-Manko, expressed delight with the turnout of voters.

“I can’t believe this massive turnout of voters in this community, irrespective of the harsh weather conditions.

“We are also very grateful to the almighty Allah for a peaceful exercise. I also heartily appreciate the farmer governor, Muhammad Bago, for his continuous support. I also appreciate the entire community for this wonderful show of support.

“I am not surprised by the impressive turnout. It shows what the governor is doing for them in terms of infrastructure and human capital development,” he said.