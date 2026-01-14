APC’s e-registration: Lagos vows to overtake Delta as Ogun, Kano join exercise

Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele (left); Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr Toyin Taiwo, during the flag off of the e-registration exercise for APC members in Abeokuta, yesterday.

Lagos State is fast emerging as a major player in the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s nationwide electronic membership registration, closing in on Delta State and poised to take the lead within days.

Party officials disclosed the development yesterday after a national stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja, where progress reports from across the country were reviewed.

APC E-Registration Coordinator and Lagos State Organising Secretary, Ayodele Adewale, praised members for their unprecedented grassroots mobilisation and political energy.

“The reports are highly encouraging. The grassroots are awake, active, and fully engaged,” Adewale said, noting that real-time data showed Lagos steadily building strong organic membership numbers.

Despite starting only on January 5, 2026, Lagos already ranks second nationally, trailing Delta State, which has been registering members for three months.

Adewale urged members to sustain mobilisation efforts across wards and local governments. “Victory is not something we drift into; it is earned deliberately and consistently,” he said.

IN Ogun State, where the exercise commenced yesterday, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, described the initiative as a major opportunity for party members and supporters across the state to deepen their commitment to the APC, reaffirming the strength of the party as the largest and most successful political party in Africa.

Represented by his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, he stated the e-registration exercise would open the door for new members to proudly join the “winning party,” while also providing a credible, transparent, and technology-driven membership database.

According to him, the electronic process will eliminate manipulation and fraudulent practices, enhance accuracy, and ensure efficient data management in line with global best practices in political party organisations.

Abiodun called on party leaders, stakeholders, and members at all levels to fully mobilise supporters across the state and ensure mass participation in the exercise.

In his remarks, the state Chairman of APC, Yemi Sanusi, urged the party faithful to see the exercise as a unifying and strengthening process rather than a personal or transactional venture.

THE Kano, the state chapter of APC yesterday concluded a midnight marathon stakeholders’ meeting, emphasising the need to strengthen the ongoing e-registration of party members as a strategic step towards securing a decisive victory in the 2027 General Elections.

A statement issued by Muhammad Garba, Chief of Staff to the former APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, noted: “The e-registration exercise is vital for building a comprehensive, credible and verifiable membership database, which will significantly enhance the party’s electoral performance nationwide.

The meeting further stressed that Kano’s proactive participation in the APC e-registration exercise would strengthen the party’s prospects, building on over one and a half decades of loyalty and organisational influence in the state.