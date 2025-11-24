Barau, Ata absent as Ganduje mobilises Kano for Tinubu

FORMER National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has led an expanded group of party stakeholders in Kano with a unanimous resolution to endorse President Bola Ahmad Tinubu as the sole candidate of the party in the 2027 presidential election.

Rising from a three-day emergency meeting with the APC caucus across the 44 local government areas and 484 wards of the state, Ganduje declared that the ruling party remained an indivisible entity with one focus in Kano.

Speaking at his residence located at Miyangu Road, GRA, Kano, the former governor of the state, stated that the party was mobilising support for the Federal Government under the leadership of President Tinubu and was committed to the President’s renewed hope agenda.

The expanded stakeholders meeting had in attendance top party stalwarts, including the former governorship candidate of the party in 2023, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, and his running mate, Sule Garo; former Governor Kabir Gaya, and the state Chairman of the party, Prince Abdullahi Abbas, among others.

However, some of the critical party stakeholders were conspicuously absent at the meeting.

They include the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, representing Kano North Senatorial District, and the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata.

Also absent were Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Dr Mariya Bunkure; Abdulmumini Jibrin Kofa, member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency; and Alhassan Rurum, member representing Kibiya/Rano/Bunkure Federal Constituency.

At the time of filing the report, there was no official reason for their absence.