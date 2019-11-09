Bayelsa election: INEC boss, NYSC DG caution corps members

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and the Director-General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim have warned Corps members that would serve as ad hoc personnel in the forthcoming Gubernatorial Election in Bayelsa State to abide by the electoral laws.

Mahmood urged them to avoid actions that may undermine the integrity of the election.He stated this yesterday in Yenagoa while addressing Corps Members during a sensitization forum.

The INEC boss also disclosed that adequate security has been provided for all Corps Members and Corps Lodges in the State during and after the election. Yakubu, who described Corps Members as the most reliable, dedicated and committed electoral officers promised prompt payment of all Corps Members’ entitlements through their bank accounts.

NYSC DG, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim said the involvement of Corps Members in the country’s electoral system has added more credibility to previous elections.He described Corps members as patriotic Nigerians on national assignment that deserves proper welfare from every Nigerian, adding, “Be neutral and non-partisan because NYSC would not tolerate and Corps Member that violate the Electoral Act.”

General Ibrahim also advised them to be security conscious and look for escape routes in case of emergency.“Be courteous when dealing with the electorates, caution yourself when provoked and ensure that your phone is fully charged with enough call cards during the election’.“Run for your dear lives in case of any emergency and don’t endanger your safety,” the DG added.