Benue: Gboko APC chieftain backs Alia’s re-election bid

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboko Local Government Area, Terfa Iorgilim, has thrown his weight behind the re-election bid of Governor Hyacinth Alia.

The party chieftain, who hosted the Mbavarakaa people of Mbatiav, maternal kinsmen of Governor Alia, to a New Year get-together, said that the re-election bid of the governor is a “Mbaavarakaa project”.

Iorgilim, who made donations of assorted items to the community, said that the gesture was made possible through the goodwill of Governor Alia, whom he described as a proud son of Mbaavarakaa through his mother’s side.

According to him, the governor donated the New Year gifts to the community through him, and he, in turn, deemed it appropriate to personally deliver the governor’s goodwill to his people.

Iorgilim urged the people of Mbaavarakaa to take the governor’s re-election project seriously and advised against any action capable of undermining it ahead of 2027. He called on the community to distance itself from anyone who might work against the governor’s interest.

He further noted that the achievements recorded by Governor Alia across various sectors of the state in less than four years are unprecedented since the return of democracy in 1999, notably the construction of Atek/Ikpenger Road, modern Health Care Centre in Mbaanue, the “Yes Father” storey building at LGEA Primary School Ateku, and the appointment of Mbaavarakaa sons and daughters, pointing out that re-electing Governor Alia in 2027 remains the best way to reciprocate his performance.