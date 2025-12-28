Buni emerges APC conflict resolution, strategic mobilisation committee chair

He listens patiently, with observations that result in a generous smile and a captivating character of humility. Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State speaks in measured and reassuring terms, emerging as Chairman of the Lake Chad Governors’ Forum (LCGF) and the newly appointed APC chair for the Conflict Resolution, Strategy and Mobilisation Committee (CRSMC).

This was the vivid description of Buni by the APC National Chairman, Honourable Nentawe Yilwatda, on Wednesday, 23rd December 2025, while inaugurating Buni and 13 other members of the CRSMC recently in Abuja.

“I have an experienced man as the Chairman of this inaugurated committee,” said Yilwatda, stating that the Yobe governor has seen a lot of conflicts and understands the genesis of our great party, the APC.

Continuing, he added, “Governor Buni will do a good job by bringing all of us together under one fold of the APC membership at the federal, state, and council levels in the country.”

He stated that President Tinubu, by every standard, is a well-grounded, experienced, and successful politician, who also understands Nigeria’s politics like the palms of his hands.

As a leader who has built his political empire over the years, he identifies people with the requisite capacity for every assignment with ease, creating more impact, particularly in the delivery of the dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots.

Beyond the President’s leadership qualities, the APC Chairman stated: “He is a political juggernaut, a master strategist, and a goal-getter who always achieves his targets with precision.”

It is therefore not a mere coincidence that the President identified and assigned Buni to chair the 14-man Strategy, Conflict Resolution and Mobilisation Committee of the party.

He noted that Buni’s successful record of combining governance with political party administration has made him the best choice for this assignment.

As a former National Secretary of the party, his experience provided him with a strong understanding of the workings of the party. It has also equipped him with the capacity to effectively manage diverse political opinions and interests.

Buni’s capacity was further strengthened when he became governor of Yobe State and was subsequently appointed Chairman of the Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party, making him well-suited to serve as chairman of CRSMC.

Other members of the committee comprise experienced, competent, and respected politicians who have successfully managed various political party intricacies in different times and capacities.

They bring a wealth of experience in mobilisation strategies and the ability to resolve either existing or anticipated threats, providing the party with strengthened cohesion nationwide.

Members of the committee include Senator Adamu Aliero; Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbduRazak; Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma; Governors Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Bassey Out (Cross River), Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), and Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta).

Other members include Governors Uba Sani (Kaduna), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers); Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; and Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

Buni, in his remarks at the inauguration of the committee, assured that he would execute the assignment with utmost responsibility and dedication, employing strategic engagements and consultations. He described the goal as: “Develop an all-encompassing, productive, and result-oriented strategy that will stand the test of time and give everyone, especially the aggrieved parties, a sense of belonging, inclusion, and renewed hope.”