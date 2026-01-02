Coalition urges Niger Rep to step down after five terms

A coalition of the people of Kontagora, Mariga, Mashegu and Wushishi Federal Constituency of Niger State has resolved to zone the 2027 member of the House of Representatives to Mashegu Local Council.



Its coalition, Aliyu Jibrin Matene, disclosed this at a news conference in Minna yesterday.

He said the decision was due to alleged marginalisation of the council area for over 25 years.



Matene noted that the coalition, comprising youths, women, elders, and prominent stakeholders, insists that the Mashegu council area, which has been reportedly marginalised since 1999, should be given a chance in 2027.



Consequently, Matene said the coalition had advised the current member representing the federal constituency in the National Assembly, Abdullahi Idris, from Kontogora, to step aside for proper zoning after serving five consecutive terms.



While applauding the lawmaker for his outstanding representation and impactful programmes in the area, the coalition called for a shift of the seat to Mashegu to ensure inclusiveness.