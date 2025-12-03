Constitution review: Stakeholders urge legal backing for IREV, e-transmission of results

As the National Assembly prepares to vote on constitutional amendment bills, stakeholders in the electoral sector have urged lawmakers to prioritise amendments that provide clear legal backing for the electronic transmission of election results and strengthen the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) technological tools, including the IREV portal.

The call was made during the Youth and National Assembly Dialogue on the Youth Electoral Reform Agenda organised by the Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, KDI Team Lead Bokula Idowu said the ongoing constitution review presents a critical opportunity to entrench technology-driven elections and rebuild public trust, particularly among young voters.

Idowu highlighted three key reform demands, with the top priority being the establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission through a constitutionally backed framework to investigate and prosecute perpetrators of electoral crimes.

He said: “Past electoral cycles were marred by violence, intimidation and vote manipulation. The inability to punish offenders has deepened apathy, particularly among youths who turned out in large numbers during the 2023 polls.

“Although serious irregularities were recorded, no one has been properly held accountable for major offences. This culture of impunity discourages participation, particularly among young people.”

Idowu urged the National Assembly to ensure the passage and full implementation of the Electoral Offences Commission Bill to guarantee investigations and prosecution of electoral offenders.

The second reform, he said, is firm legislative backing for election technology, especially electronic transmission of results.

“Youth are driven by technology. If we truly want to engage them, our electoral process must be transparent, credible and technology-driven,” he stated.

He further advocated legal provisions for electronic result transmission, secure server backups, and other digital processes to make elections verifiable by the public.

Chairman of the Young Parliamentary Forum, Hon. Olamijuwonla-Akala, also expressed strong support for reforms allowing immediate electronic transmission of results, noting that it would help prevent manipulation between polling units and collation centres.

He said: “Although the issue is still before the National Assembly, from my personal standpoint, I support immediate result transmission so there will be no tampering, no alteration and no misrepresentation.”

Akala added that lawmakers remain committed to reforms that enhance youth participation in governance. He noted that high nomination form costs remain a barrier, stating: “I paid about N5 million for a nomination form during the last election. This is beyond the reach of most young Nigerians.”

He said efforts are ongoing to secure fee reductions or waivers, particularly for young people and women, although concessions for men remain limited.

Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Pasquale Salvagio, praised the dialogue as a significant step towards strengthening Nigeria’s democracy by ensuring youth involvement in shaping reforms that promote accountability and public trust.

He said: “We are proud to collaborate with Nigerian stakeholders to promote reforms that empower citizens and uphold fairness, transparency, and inclusivity.”

Salvagio also commended the National Assembly for providing a platform for constructive engagement and reaffirmed Canada’s continued partnership with Nigeria in promoting democratic governance.