Corrupt elements have hijacked PDP, says Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has launched a blistering attack on the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), accusing key figures in the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) of corruption, impunity, and gross abuse of the party’s constitution.

Speaking on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme on Monday night, Wike, a founding member of the PDP and former Governor of Rivers State, lamented what he described as the hijack of the party by “corrupt elements and political task collectors.”

“People want to destroy the PDP, but we will not allow them. Nobody owns this party. I will not join them in dragging it into the gutter,” Wike declared.

He took particular aim at the party’s suspended National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, whom he accused of lacking integrity and presiding over a regime of deceit.

Wike said the PDP had lost its moral compass and was being run in violation of its own constitution.

“I have always told them — obey the party’s constitution, obey the law. But no, they think money is everything.

The PDP is collapsing because those in charge don’t respect agreements,” he added.

The minister warned that the party could face a constitutional crisis if the planned national convention, slated for November 15–16, was not conducted in line with due process.

“If this convention fails to hold, the party will enter a constitutional crisis. But don’t blame me. I warned them; you cannot hold meetings without following the constitution. INEC must be properly notified, and notices must be signed by both the National Chairman and Secretary, not one person,” he said.

He dismissed insinuations that his criticism stemmed from a desire to control the party, insisting that his motive was to rescue it from “total collapse.”

“I’m not happy that the party that made me who I am is dying. But I will never be part of impunity. People who just came into PDP yesterday now think they own it. We, the founding members, built this house, and we won’t be chased out,” he declared.

‘Governors cannot buy everyone’

Wike also took a swipe at some PDP governors, whom he accused of arrogance and using state resources to dominate the party.

“Some governors believe that because they control money, they can buy everyone. But people like us cannot be put in their pockets,” he said.

On his relationship with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, Wike noted that theirs was merely political, not personal.

“We are political associates, not personal friends. Politics is not about friendship; it’s about principles,” he maintained.

Responding to critics who accused him of betrayal, Wike stated that he had only stood by the truth and refused to participate in impunity.

“Let anyone come out to say Wike deceived them. None! I warned them — the way you’re going will destroy the party. I can’t be part of impunity,” he stated.

The minister also dismissed criticism of his recent trip abroad with his sons, stating it was his right to travel with his family.

“What law says I can’t travel with my sons? They are learning. They have master’s degrees; they must understand governance. Should I travel with my enemies’ children?” he quipped.

Wike defended his performance in the FCT, saying his administration’s focus on roads and infrastructure was yielding tangible results.

“People say it’s not only roads that matter. However, you can’t have access to education or healthcare if you can’t access your city. Let’s be honest — Abuja roads were terrible. We’re fixing them,” he said.

Despite his tough stance, Wike hinted at the possibility of reconciliation, saying the PDP could still recover its strength if it returned to discipline and respect for due process.

“We can still work together. But arrogance and corruption must end. If they obey the law, the PDP can rise again,” he noted

Meanwhile, a group within the party, under the banner of “PDP Patriots,” has called on the international community and President Bola Tinubu to safeguard Nigeria’s democracy from what it described as “anti-democratic forces” within the political space.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, Mike Omeri, a former Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), who spoke on behalf of the group, stated that the situation in the PDP required urgent intervention by the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT).

“We call on the international community not only to save Christians in Nigeria but also to save democracy from anti-democratic forces and retrogressive elements,” Omeri said.

“We also appeal to President Bola Tinubu to rise to the occasion and defend our democratic tenets and freedoms in Nigeria.”

The group reaffirmed its loyalty to the PDP’s founding ideals of peace, inclusivity, fairness, and justice, while cautioning defectors against “betraying the people’s mandate.”

“Those who have chosen to defect with the people’s mandate are betraying democracy and the aspirations of the people,” the group noted.

“We assure our leaders that grassroots support for the PDP remains strong. We choose the path of honour — to remain within and repair what is faulty rather than abandon the task of nation-building.”

The group further urged the PDP Board of Trustees to step in swiftly to restore order and unity within the party.

“As custodians and conscience of the party, the BoT must urgently find a lasting and remedial solution to the current crisis,” the statement added.