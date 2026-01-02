Court affirms Dungurawa’s suspension as NNPP Kano chairman

The Kano State High Court has affirmed the suspension of the Kano State Chairman of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Hon. Hashimu Suleiman Dungurawa, by his Gargari Ward in Dawakin-Tofa Local Government Area, a development that further deepens the Kwankwasiyya circle.

The court also restrained the embattled Dungurawa from parading himself as the NNPP State Chairman in Kano pending hearing and final determination of the originating summons.

In a motion ex parte dated 30 December 2025, filed by one Shuaibu Hassan and nine others against Hon. Hashimu Suleiman Dungurawa and the NNPP, the applicants sought judicial affirmation of the disciplinary process that led to Dungurawa’s suspension.

The plaintiffs, all members of Gargari Ward in Dawakin-Tofa Local Government Area, however, urged the court to uphold the ward’s disciplinary action, citing allegations that Dungurawa denigrated the office and person of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, created division within the party, and failed to pay party dues.

With their counsel, K. Njidda Esq. and S. A. Muhammad Esq., the plaintiffs also filed an originating summons seeking a determination of whether the action taken against Dungurawa was in accordance with the provisions of the NNPP Constitution.

Granting the interlocutory injunction on Friday, Justice Zuwaira Yusuf of High Court No. 13 held that the ex parte application subsists as prayed.

Justice Yusuf ruled that Dungurawa is restrained from parading himself as the NNPP State Chairman following his suspension from his ward, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive motion.

In Suit No. KN/1218/2026, the court ordered that “the suspension of the 1st respondent effected on 30 December 2025 shall be maintained pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

The applicants were also directed to serve all court processes on the respondents. The court further ordered all parties to maintain the status quo ante as of 30 December 2025. The matter was adjourned to 19 January 2026 for hearing of the substantive motion.

While Dungurawa was served a suspension notice, the NNPP State Executive Council ratified the nomination of Hon. Abdullahi Zubairu Abiya as the new Acting State Chairman of the party in Kano, pending the decision of the court.

The appointment was subsequently endorsed by the NNPP State Executive Committee after an emergency meeting held recently at the party’s state secretariat in Kano. Announcing the decision, on behalf of the party, Barrister Yusuf Mukhtar, the Assistant Legal Adviser of the party, stated that Abiya’s appointment was in line with the provisions of the NNPP Constitution.

The appointment of Abiya was ratified despite the National Working Committee NWC of NNPP denouncing Dungurawa’s suspension from the party.

A statement by Bamofin Ladipo Johnson, National Publicity Secretary of (NNPP) said the NWC condemned in the strongest terms the purported suspension of the Kano State Chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa, stating that such action is misplaced, undemocratic, null, void and of no effect whatsoever.

“It will be recalled that some questionable executive members of the NNPP in Gargari Ward, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State, had allegedly announced the purported suspension of Hashim Dungurawa. Their action indeed amounts to a gross anti-Party activity as it violates the extant provisions of the Party’s constitution”. Johnson added.

The statement praised Hashimu Dungurawa as a conscientious, hardworking, and dutiful chairman whose leadership and performance over time have been remarkable and contributed to the progress of the Party in Kano State.

Dungurawa’s crisis ensued when he distanced the national leader of the party Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, from the impending defection of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the move as height of betrayal of trust.

Although Dungurawa appealed to Governor Yusuf to avoid jeopardising the trust of the Kwankwasiyya movement, he cautioned all party structures to decline any call to endorse the intended political realignment with the ruling party.