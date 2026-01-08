C’River LG bans public gatherings as vice chairman plans to join ADC

The Ogoja Local Council in Cross River State has imposed an immediate ban on public gatherings and large crowd meetings, a decision that has heightened political tension in the area amid unfolding developments within the council.

The directive, contained in a Public Service Statement dated January 5, 2026, was issued by the Office of the Chief Press Secretary to the Executive Chairman of Ogoja Local Council. The council cited the need to maintain public order and ensure public safety.

According to the statement, signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman, Sonnie Okem, all public gatherings within Ogoja Local Council are suspended unless prior approval is obtained from the Council Chairman. The statement warned that individuals or groups found violating the directive would be prosecuted in accordance with the law. Residents were urged to cooperate, as the measure was described as necessary to preserve peace, order, and stability.

However, the timing of the ban has drawn political scrutiny. The action is widely viewed as a calculated attempt to frustrate the planned public defection of the former Vice Chairman of the council, Emmanuel Idi Yakubu, to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), as well as to pre-empt the anticipated large turnout driven by his grassroots popularity and the sympathy generated by his prolonged political ordeal.

The development comes amid heightened political tension in Ogoja following a protracted leadership crisis involving Yakubu, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). His tenure was marked by a bitter rift with the council chairman, exposing deep cracks within the council administration.

Before his resignation, Yakubu had accused the council leadership of marginalisation, exclusion from key decision-making processes, alleged verbal abuse, and failure to refund personal funds he claimed to have expended on official duties. The crisis escalated amid reported moves to impeach him, which he linked to internal power struggles within the APC and his loyalty to rival factions opposed to the current state party leadership.

Despite calls by party stakeholders for restraint and reconciliation, tensions persisted and continued to fuel political uncertainty within the local council.