Cross River Rep renders account of stewardship

Member representing Akpabuyo, Bakassi and Calabar South Federal Constituency, Hon. Joseph Bassey, has assured his constituents that he will continue to deliver effective and responsive representation.

Bassey, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, made the promise while giving an account of his stewardship after two and a half years in office as a lawmaker, in an exclusive chat with our correspondents in Calabar on Friday.

The lawmaker, who said he was on course to change the narrative of representation, added that he has been able to give his people quality representation so far. He also promised to justify the confidence reposed in him by articulating the interests of the constituency in the Lower Chamber.

Bassey said that in just two years in the House of Representatives, he has demonstrated capacity across key sectors, even though many of his achievements remain largely unknown to the public due to limited publicity and his reserved political style.

During this period, he facilitated the establishment of a fully equipped ICT Centre at Government Science School, Mayne Avenue, significantly enhancing digital learning opportunities for students. He also facilitated the construction of classroom blocks in several schools, including Idundu Akpabuyo, Government Secondary School Efut Abua in Calabar South, Edgerly Ballantyne School, and Ikot Eneyo Secondary School in Akpabuyo Local Government Area.

In the area of scholarships and educational support, he facilitated programmes valued at over ₦100 million, enabling five students to study abroad, 855 students within Nigeria, and 1,555 beneficiaries under his Domestic Education Support Initiative—one of the most extensive education-focused interventions in the constituency in recent times.

To address access to clean water, Hon. Bassey said he facilitated the installation of solar-powered boreholes across Akpabuyo, Bakassi, and Calabar South, providing free potable water to numerous communities. He also facilitated the installation of over 3,000 solar streetlights across the three local government areas, improving security and night-time economic activities.

At the National Assembly, the lawmaker said he has so far moved eight motions and sponsored five bills, all centred on people-focused issues aimed at improving the welfare and livelihoods of Nigerians.

Demonstrating a strong commitment to economic empowerment and self-reliance, Hon. Bassey facilitated the empowerment of 600 women and youths in poultry farming, supported by ₦100 million in cash funding, 30,000 day-old chicks, and bags of poultry feed.

He further facilitated 1,000 beneficiaries in skills acquisition and business start-ups, while also playing key roles in facilitating employment opportunities in the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police Force, NEMA, NPC, and other civil service MDAs.

“It has indeed been a trying period for me, but as the Trustee of the People’s sacred mandate, I deliberately and continuously keep the people’s hope alive by working assiduously to deliver on the promises I made to them during the electioneering campaign.”

“Despite all the challenges in law-making, I embraced the challenge and refused to be distracted from the electoral promises I made to my people. Besides sponsoring and co-sponsoring many bills and motions on the floor of the House, I have also contributed to Akpabuyo, Bakasxi and Calabar South local government areas,” he said.

Beyond structured programmes, Hon. Bassey’s quiet philanthropy has seen him provide cash and material support to countless individuals within and beyond the ABC Federal Constituency.

“Residents can attest to my consistent distribution of large Christmas and New Year bumper packages to constituents—gestures that further reflect my commitment to grassroots welfare.

Political observers note that while Nigeria’s political environment often celebrates vocal achievements, Hon. Joseph ‘Papa’ Bassey’s record shows that silent service can still yield tangible results. Many believe that with deliberate media engagement, his contributions would receive the recognition they deserve.”