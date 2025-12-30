Deputy speaker urges Otti to dump Labour Party for APC

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Benjamin Kalu, has called on Gov. Alex Otti of Abia to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), assuring him of full support if he defects.

Kalu made the call on Monday during an annual Christmas Food Distribution/Town Hall Meeting he organised in his country home in Agbamuzu, Bende Local Government Area.

He said, “Let me tell you, I want to use this opportunity again, publicly, to invite Governor Alex Otti to join our party.

“If he comes to our party, we will support him.”

He stressed that the APC remained open to leaders willing to work collectively to strengthen the party and advance its political objectives in Abia.

Kalu said that it was always an honour to return home, noting that the legislature and the President Bola Tinubu-led administration were working for Nigerians.

He said that he remained accountable to his constituents and was driven by the belief that Nigeria’s best days were ahead.

Kalu urged Nigerians to support the President, the APC, and its Renewed Hope Agenda, stressing that the Tinubu-led administration was building a lasting legacy for future generations.

He said that the rice distribution initiative began in 2003 as a humanitarian effort, long before he held public office or contemplated any political ambition.

He noted that in spite of the 23 years of consistent service, the programme was now being politicised, adding that he had not declared any intention to contest the governorship.

Kalu dismissed social media attacks, recalling that similar predictions were made before his House of Representatives election, which he won decisively.

He said that consultations were ongoing within the party and that he was awaiting direction from the APC leadership.

The Deputy Speaker encouraged party members interested in contesting elections in 2027 to be bold, assuring them of the President’s support for APC candidates.

He also called for sustained grassroots mobilisation in the state to further advance the party’s objectives.

On empowerment, Kalu announced a N1 billion intervention to support 2,000 small and medium-scale businesses across all local government areas of the state.

He said that each beneficiary would receive about N500,000 initially, with agencies such as the Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture, and SMEDAN expected to partner to expand the programme.

He said that forms were available at the Renewed Hope Office on Ojike Street, Umuahia, and must be submitted within 30 days.

Kalu described Abia as an enterprising state and said the initiative would stimulate economic growth and empower the people.

In his remark, the Lawmaker representing Ukwa East and Ukwa West Federal Constituency, Chief Chris Nkwonta, said it was a privilege to have a leader like Kalu.

He noted that in less than three years, Kalu had delivered 58 projects as the deputy speaker, describing the achievement as commendable.

According to him, his constituency once produced a number three citizen of the country with little to show for it, stressing that Kalu’s performance stood in sharp contrast.

Nkwonta said that the Deputy Speaker had distinguished himself at the House of Representatives as a lawmaker of integrity and repute, having sponsored over 100 bills, with more than 20 assented to by the President.

He declared that Abia had been fully harmonised under the APC, insisting that anyone telling the President the party would secure only 25 per cent of votes in the state was not sincere.

“Abia will deliver 100 per cent of the votes to APC. There is no need for alliances. Abia is APC, and APC is Abia,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the APC would win at both the national and state levels.

In his address, the Chairman of APC in Abia, Mr Kingsley Ononogbu, praised Kalu for his integrity, vision, and grassroots leadership style and for reflecting commitment to equality and development across Abia.

Ononogbu expressed confidence in the Tinubu-led administration, citing stable fuel supply, reduced food prices, and improved exchange rates as signs of progress.

He prayed to God to grant the deputy speaker a long life and wisdom to continue his leadership and further service to Nigeria.