Ekiti 2026: PDP elects Oluyede as candidate as NNPP, SDP, ADC, Accord name flagbearers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has elected a renowned physician and businessman, Dr Wole Oluyede, as its gubernatorial candidate for the 2026 governorship election in the State.

The PDP staged an all-night crowded primary at the popular Event Centre, located along Afao Ekiti Road in Ado Ekiti, the State capital, under the supervision of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials and security personnel.

Oluyede emerged as the winner in the primary election that began with the accreditation of delegates at about 6:00 pm on Saturday. This was after delegates from across the 16 local government areas of the State cast their votes, which lasted until early Sunday morning.

Oluyede polled a total of 279 votes, with his closest rival, Funsho Ayeni, getting 239, while the only woman aspirant, Funmi Ogun, received 17 votes.

With this development, all major opposition parties have concluded their primaries over the weekend, and candidates emerged ahead of Monday, November 10, INEC deadline for parties to hold their primaries.

It is recalled that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) had earlier produced the incumbent governor, Biodun Oyebanji, through a consensus arrangement.

Other parties that also conducted primaries and produced candidates include the Social Democratic Party (SDP), which elected Engineer David Oludele Bankole. Bankole, who was a two-term secretary of the party in the State, emerged as the flag bearer of SDP for next year’s governorship election, after two other aspirants, Mr Peter Adesina and Mrs Adesola Dada, stepped down for him.

Declaring Bankole the winner of the primary election, Chairman of the Ekiti SDP Primary Election Committee, Mr Gabriel Akinloye, commended the sportsmanship of the other aspirants and urged them to work with the party’s candidate to ensure victory during the governorship poll.

Earlier, the State Chairman of SDP in Ekiti State, Ayodele Bankole, explained that the primary election process had commenced three days prior and concluded on Saturday. He said the emergence of Bankole as the candidate of SDP was transparent and followed due process, in line with the constitution of the party and that of the country.

Also, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) elected a former Nigerian Ambassador to Canada and one-time Secretary to the Ekiti State Government (SSG) during Segun Oni’s administration as its candidate.

Bejide polled 15,466 votes, defeating four other contestants, including former Deputy Governor of Ekiti, Prof. Olusola Eleka, who came second with 12,003 votes. Mr Femi Adegbite, a lawyer, scored 9,141 votes, while Mr Emmanuel Fayose, Gov. Ayo Fayose’s younger brother, scored 2,865 votes, and Apostle Ayodele Adesua scored 135 votes.

The Chairman of the ADC Primary Election Committee, Sen. Patricia Naomi Akwashiki, who announced the results before the INEC team, security agencies, and the media, said the Committee stepped down the results from Ilejemeje and Oye Local Governments and also cancelled that of Emure Local Government because of irregularities.

An entrepreneur, Mr Blessing Abegunde, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for the Ekiti 2026 election. Abegunde was unanimously elected after other contestants stepped down for him.

Speaking at the primary election held in Ado-Ekiti and witnessed by INEC officials, the State Chairman of the party, Mr Adelusi Ayeni, explained that the emergence of Mr Abegunde was a boost for the party, being a young entrepreneur who understands all it takes to win elections.

A businessman and philanthropist, Mr Opeyemi David Falegan, has also emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of the Accord party in the State.