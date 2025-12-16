El-Rufai denies comments about Northern Presidency in 2027

The former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has denied reports linking him to comments about the region producing the nation’s President in 2027.



El-Rufai reacted to the trending reports on social media yesterday, saying, “My attention has been drawn to a trending fake news item alleging that I specified which region of the country should produce the president in 2027.



“This is untrue, despite its virality. I did not say so in any of my speeches, interviews, or social media posts. I have my own verifiable platforms on social media where I speak my mind and own my opinions.



“I wish to reiterate that no views may be attributable to me unless those I explicitly express on my social media platforms or during interviews with respected media platforms.”



El-Rufai pointed out that it is also wrong and improper to attribute to him opinion articles from other authors, which he may post on his social media handles as a contribution to the national conversation.

The former governor further remarked: “These caveats are crucial as we confront both irresponsible politicking and the deliberate misuse of social media for spreading fake news.



“In this age of turmoil and falsehood, the obligation to verify before posting has become ever more crucial,” he added. In this instance, a few senior editors seem to have ignored this duty. Society loses if media leaders join the most irresponsible actors on social media in the unedifying Olympics of fiction and fakery. Everyone should live up to their responsibility.”