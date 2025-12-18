Finally, Kingibe joins ADC, ends long political wait

Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hajia Ireti Heebah Kingibe, formally joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Thursday, ending months of speculation about her political future.

The event took place at the ADC National Headquarters in Wuse, Abuja, where she received her party membership card.

The move marked the Senator’s official departure from the Labour Party (LP), a decision observers say had been delayed due to the party’s ongoing internal crises and the prolonged indecision of its national leader, Mr. Peter Obi.

Political analysts have long noted that Kingibe’s political orientation had aligned with the ADC for some time. Sources close to her disclosed that her body and soul were already with the opposition party, but she exercised caution amid Nigeria’s uncertain political climate and the internal turmoil within her former party.

Thursday’s registration ceremony, scheduled for 10:00 a.m., drew senior officials of the ADC, candidates for the February 21 FCT Area Council elections, supporters, and members of the media. The event, described by many as an “epoch-making moment,” officially confirmed her entry into a party that is steadily gaining traction in opposition politics.

With her defection, Kingibe becomes the only serving Senator in the ADC, a development that is expected to boost the party’s profile nationally and in the FCT, where she has a strong political base.

Observers said her experience, leadership record, and constituency reach make her a strategic asset for the ADC as it positions itself ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking through her aides, Kingibe said her decision was guided by a commitment to inclusive governance, accountability, and structured opposition—principles she believes the ADC embodies more effectively than her former party. Political insiders noted that the move had been under consideration for months, with the Senator carefully monitoring the evolving dynamics within the LP before taking the step.

For residents of the FCT, Kingibe’s switch to the ADC represents a definitive political statement. Her supporters described the move as a long-awaited homecoming, while analysts view it as a reflection of the growing appeal of the ADC among established politicians seeking an alternative platform in a fragmented political landscape.

The question for many had never been whether Kingibe would join the ADC, but when she would make the move public. Yesterday, that moment arrived, signalling the beginning of a new chapter in her political career and a notable development in the capital’s evolving opposition politics.

Kennedy Mbele, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the FCT Senator, confirmed that all party and public events surrounding the registration were conducted in a celebratory and orderly manner.