Fubara approves minor cabinet reshuffle, calls for unity

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has approved a minor reshuffle of the State Executive Council, redeploying Christopher Green as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.



Green, who previously served as Commissioner for Sports, was moved to the Ministry of Justice following approval at the last State Executive Council meeting for 2025.



The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr Honour Sirawoo. According to the statement, Green will also continue to coordinate the activities of the Ministry of Sports pending the appointment of a substantive commissioner.



The redeployment takes immediate effect and, according to the government, underscores the administration’s commitment to strengthening governance, ensuring continuity in service delivery, and optimising the performance of key ministries in the state.

MEANWHILE, Fubara has called on all stakeholders to embrace unity, describing the state as being at a critical crossroads that demands collective resolve and cooperation.

Speaking yesterday as a Special Guest of Honour at the Eneka Day Celebration in Port Harcourt, the governor warned against attempts to divide the people, stressing that unity remains the strongest foundation for progress and development.

Fubara said, “For me, today is very important because the state is at the crossroads; what matters most is unity that will attract progress. Your theme, ‘Unifying our strength for progress,’ shows that the Eneka people understand that development can only come when there is unity.”



He urged the community to remain steadfast and united despite possible efforts to cause disorganisation, noting that a united people speak with a stronger voice and are better positioned to engage government effectively.