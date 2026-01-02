Fubara made us believe Wike was intimidating him – PDP chieftain, Ewor

A former ally of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and ex-factional Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Robinson Ewor, has alleged that the governor misled his supporters into believing that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, was intimidating him.

Ewor said he followed Fubara wholeheartedly, convinced that Wike was being unfair and hostile to the governor, but later regretted discovering that Fubara was not truthful with his followers, particularly in light of the truce reached between him and his estranged political godfather.

Speaking during a “thank you” visit by Wike to Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Ewor, who had formed a factional PDP structure to challenge Wike’s camp, said the prolonged political crisis in the state was fuelled by a failure of leadership and lack of sincerity.

“Leadership is the ability to reconcile quarrels and disagreements. The turmoil in Rivers State has lingered because the truth was not told,” he said.

Ewor added that having now “discovered the truth,” he had decided to move on, insisting that others would follow suit in due course.

“One day, one by one, they will discover the truth, and the truth shall set them free. As a leader, face your people. If there is a quarrel, reconcile it. If there is disagreement, reconcile it,” he stated.

He further alleged that the political situation in the state deteriorated not because Rivers committed any offence, but because the leadership was unable to manage political differences and unite stakeholders.

“For the President to mediate twice and you failed to keep the terms of the agreement twice, does it mean God will come down from heaven before you comply? God will not come. If the President mediated twice, and you still did not keep to it, then you cannot be trusted,” he said.

Ewor announced that he would no longer oppose Wike and formally handed over the PDP chairmanship structure to the party committee chairman loyal to the minister, Mr Aaron Chukwemeka.

“PDP is no longer factionalised in Rivers State. The party is now under one chairman, one leadership, and under the FCT leader,” he declared.

Also speaking, a former state chairman of the PDP, Felix Obuah, said the people of the local government area were united in support of President Bola Tinubu’s renewed mandate in 2027.

He said, “Nobody can stop the people’s choice,” while praising Wike for what he described as “remarkable” leadership impacts.

Earlier, the council chairman, Chukwu Ogbogu, commended Wike for what he noted as impactful leadership, assuring him of total support ahead of 2027.

In his response, Wike said the unity he observed in the council showed that the area was now a “no-go area” for opposition forces.

“We have all decided to support President Tinubu in 2027 and to correct the mistakes we made in Rivers State in 2023,” he said.

Wike also dismissed attacks against him, noting that envy often drives political opposition.

“In politics, when people cannot do what you are doing, they envy you and work against you,” he said, insisting that he remains unstoppable.