Ganduje awaits Yusuf’s defection as Kwankwaso’s son plans to quit govt 

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has returned to Nigeria after spending several weeks of vacation in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.



This was disclosed in a statement signed by his Chief of Staff, Muhammad Garba.



According to the statement, Ganduje arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, aboard an Emirates Airline flight, around 4:30 p.m., on Saturday.



Garba revealed that his principal is to proceed to Abuja, adding that following his return, he is set to begin a series of consultations and stakeholders’ meetings focused on recent political developments in Kano State.



According to Garba, the engagements would involve party leaders and other critical stakeholders to review the evolving political landscape and strengthen internal cohesion within the party.



He explained that the consultations were part of Ganduje’s commitment to inclusive dialogue and constructive engagement within the APC, particularly in Kano State.



The aide said Ganduje is also expected to participate in the ongoing APC nationwide electronic membership registration (e-registration) exercise, which was introduced during his tenure as national chairman.



The former governor, the statement added, remains dedicated to strengthening party structures and promoting democratic consolidation within the APC.



The development comes amid reports of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s defection to the ruling party.



Meanwhile, the Kano State Commissioner for Youth and Sport, Mustapha Kwankwaso, is set to vacate his office ahead of the imminent defection.

He is the eldest son of former state governor and NNPP leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso.