Gombe PDP ex-guber candidate joins ADC, laments insecurity, others

Gombe State’s 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammad Barde, has joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Recall that Barde emerged second in the last 2023 governorship election in the state, where he lost to Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

In an interview with journalists after validating his ADC membership, he vowed that the party was poised to win the presidential and gubernatorial elections in 2027.

Barde lamented insecurity in the country and alleged poor infrastructure in the state, saying ADC would salvage the situation.

He expressed confidence in the party’s ability to bring about positive change, citing its commitment to inclusive leadership and equal opportunities for all.

The ADC chieftain revealed the party’s plans to hold congresses across the states and a national convention in February next year, urging members and supporters to participate in the revalidation of membership and mobilise others to join the party before the congresses.