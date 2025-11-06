Governance should work for all, not privileged few — Ned Nwoko

Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North under the APC, has called for a more inclusive political landscape in Nigeria, arguing that governance should be accessible to all, rather than a privilege of a few.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Thursday, Nwoko emphasised that political leaders must prioritise national development and think beyond entrenched practices.

“No one else can make our country great except we, the opportunistic political leaders,” he said.

Reflecting on his two-year tenure in the Senate, Nwoko highlighted the legislative initiatives he has sponsored, which he described as aligned with his vision of inclusive governance.

“I take pride in highlighting one of the strongest pillars of my legislative record: the sponsorship of 34 transformative Bills that speak directly to the needs of Nigerians and the future of our nation,” he said.

Among the bills, he cited the Constitutional Alteration for the Creation of Anioma State, the Nigerian Youth Entrepreneurship Grant Programme (Establishment) Bill, and the Waste Management and Malaria Eradication Agency (Establishment) Bill. He also mentioned the One-Month Rent Limitation and Landlord Registry Act, which caps advance rent payments and establishes a national tenancy registry.

Other legislation includes the Electoral Courts Establishment and Jurisdiction Act, the Cashless Asset Acquisition Act aimed at promoting traceable, cashless transactions, the Self-Defence and Firearm Ownership Regulation Act, and the Diaspora Voting Bill. Nwoko further noted bills on public service reform, social security, youth military service, and institutional development, including the establishment of the Institute for Leadership, Entrepreneurial and Corporate Governance.

“This bill establishes an Institute dedicated to promoting ethical leadership, entrepreneurship, and corporate governance across sectors,” he said. “It will train executives, policymakers, and emerging leaders to drive institutional integrity and sustainable national development.”

Nwoko reiterated that his legislative work reflects his commitment to people-centred governance, equitable development, and strengthening institutions.

“These 34 bills reflect my vision of a reformed, equitable, and globally competitive Nigeria where governance works for the people, institutions serve with integrity, and every citizen, from Delta North to every part of the Federation, feels the impact of effective representation,” he stated.

