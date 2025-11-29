Group seeks constitutional amendment to stop president from appointing INEC chair

Conclude Post-election Cases Before Inauguration

Map Development Initiative, serving as the Southwest partner under the Youth Political Participation (YPP) Electoral Reform Consortium coordinated by Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) and supported by the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI), has called on the National Assembly to, as part of the ongoing constitution amendment process, ensure a transparent, merit-based process for appointing the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The group urged the lawmakers to amend sections 153 and 154 of the constitution to remove presidential discretion in appointing the INEC Chair, National Commissioners, and Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) by establishing a special non-partisan selection committee drawn from reputable national institutions.

The group noted that the current appointment processes raise concerns about political influence, stating that a non-partisan mechanism will strengthen public trust in INEC, enhance neutrality, and reduce perceptions of bias.

The group also demanded that all pre-election cases should be concluded before election day and resolution of post-election cases before inauguration. To achieve this, it asked the National Assembly to amend section 285 to shorten timelines for pre-election and post-election cases; adjust jurisdictional provisions for the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal; introduce eligibility thresholds for filing petitions.

The group said prolonged litigation creates unfair advantages, pressures the judiciary, and allows candidates with pending cases to assume office.

“Timely adjudication ensures fairness, reduces political tension, and aligns electoral justice with democratic expectations,” it stated.

It further asked for the establishment of the Electoral Offences Commission through the passage of the enabling Act and related constitutional alignment to empower an independent body to investigate and prosecute electoral offences.

“Violence, vote-buying, intimidation, and impunity undermine elections. A dedicated commission will professionalise investigations, ensure accountability, and deter manipulative practices that compromise the will of voters.”