Group warns against exclusionary politics in Kwara ahead of 2027 polls

A coalition of citizens at home and in the Diaspora, Kwara Inclusion Advocates (KIA), has warned that the alleged persistent political exclusion in the State of Harmony poses a growing threat to cohesion and stability as the 2027 election cycle gathers momentum.



Led by Fola Abiodun Adekeye and lawyer, Tunji Adeyemi, the group issued the warning during a virtual media parley yesterday in Lagos.



KIA, which comprises members from diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds, including a sizable number based in the United States, said its position was informed by ongoing international reviews of insecurity in Nigeria. Many of its diaspora members, it noted, have been monitoring recent U.S. Congressional debates on rising insecurity in Kwara and other parts of the Middle Belt.



Adekeye and Adeyemi alleged that exclusionary politics has increasingly become a core driver of distrust, tension and vulnerability in the state.



They said: “Kwara is one of Nigeria’s most cosmopolitan and plural states, yet this diversity has not been reflected in the configuration of political leadership in recent years. This imbalance is not sustainable. Exclusion, especially when weaponised, creates fertile ground for insecurity.”



The group referenced a recent viral commentary by respected politician and lawyer, Chief Iyiola Oyedepo, who warned that some political actors deploy religious sentiment as a tool to retain influence.

KIA described his intervention as “a timely reminder that Kwara cannot afford divisive politics disguised as tradition.”



The coalition also acknowledged the “widening public debate” over the possibility of producing a Christian governor in 2027, noting that the agitation goes beyond religious identity and speaks to broader concerns about balance, fairness and the state’s diverse sociopolitical makeup.



“This conversation is philosophical, not sectional. It reflects the desire of many Kwarans for a political culture that mirrors our diversity and strengthens social cohesion,” the group said.



With Nigeria under increased international scrutiny over religious mistrust and insecurity, particularly across Middle Belt states, the organisation cautioned that Kwara must avoid actions that may reinforce perceptions of marginalisation.



KIA urged media professionals to sustain public engagement on equity, representation and responsible leadership, as political activities intensify ahead of the poll.