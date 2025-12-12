I remain in PDP, says Oyinlola as Adeleke joins Accord Party

Former Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has distanced himself from Governor Ademola Adeleke’s recent defection to the Accord Party, declaring that he remains firmly in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oyinlola made the clarification at the second matriculation ceremony of Alolade Oyinlola College of Health Sciences and Information Technology, Okuku, Osun State, where about 90 students were formally admitted.

He insisted that neither age nor principle would allow him to abandon the PDP, stressing that Governor Adeleke’s political move does not influence his own stance.

“I won’t leave PDP unless the party goes into extinction. I am not following Demola to Accord. At my age, I cannot be pushed around. I’m gradually withdrawing from active politics. I will be 75 in February,” he said.

Oyinlola also accused President Bola Tinubu of instigating the internal wrangling within the PDP, alleging that the President is working behind the scenes to weaken the opposition ahead of the 2027 election.

“The crisis would have been resolved but for the interference of Tinubu. He sees PDP as a major challenge to his 2027 ambition. He doesn’t want to run; he wants to stroll back into the Villa,” Oyinlola alleged.

Speaking to the matriculating students, Oyinlola, who is the proprietor of the institution, reaffirmed the school’s commitment to producing graduates equipped with globally relevant skills in health sciences and information management.

He urged the students to embrace discipline, seriousness, and integrity throughout their academic journey.

“This institution is built on the belief that quality health education and sound information management are essential pillars for sustainable national development.

“Our programmes are designed not only to provide technical competence but also to instil values of compassion, responsibility and leadership—qualities that are indispensable in sectors where people’s lives and futures depend on your professionalism,” he added.

In other news, hours after announcing his defection to the Accord Party, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has been cleared for the gubernatorial primary election.

The Guardian reports that delegates are converging at the Oasis Event Hall in Osogbo for the primary of the Accord Party, of which Adeleke is expected to participate.

On Tuesday night, Adeleke announced his movement to the Accord Party, days after resigning his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, in a statement by Ibe Thankgod, the Chairman, Screening Committee of Accord, on Wednesday, Adeleke was said to have been screened and cleared for its governorship primary that is holding today.

The chairman of the committee, who is also the National Organising Secretary of the party, Thankgod, said the governor has fulfilled all the requisite requirements for nomination and participation at the primary.