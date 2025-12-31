I will be a card-carrying member of ADC – Aisha Yesufu

I will be a card-carrying member of the ADC – Aisha Yesufu

Nigerian activist Aisha Yesufu has announced that she will formally join the African Democratic Congress (ADC), marking her first time as a registered, card-carrying member of any political party.

Yesufu made the declaration in a statement aired on ARISE Television and shared on her verified X account.

“I have never been a card-carrying member of any political party, but I will be a card-carrying member of the ADC” she said.

Her announcement comes amid ongoing political realignments ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, particularly within opposition ranks seeking to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Yesufu is widely known for her role as a co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls movement, which campaigned for the release of schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram in Chibok in 2014.

She later became a prominent voice during the 2020 #EndSARS protests against police brutality and was an outspoken supporter of the Labour Party during the 2023 presidential election, campaigning actively for its candidate, Peter Obi.

Despite this involvement, she has consistently stated that she was never formally registered as a member of any political party.

The ADC has recently gained national attention following its adoption by a coalition of opposition figures seeking a unified platform ahead of the next election cycle. In mid-2025, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi were among leading opposition politicians who publicly aligned with the ADC as a coalition vehicle.

The party’s interim national leadership includes former Senate President David Mark as chairman and former Osun State governor Rauf Aregbesola as secretary.

Yesufu’s decision follows her earlier public engagements with the ADC, where she has spoken on the need for internal democracy, as well as greater inclusion of women and young people in party leadership.

In previous interviews, she stressed that Nigeria’s political future requires active participation beyond civil society advocacy.

The move also comes at a time of internal tensions within several opposition parties, including the Labour Party, which has faced leadership disputes and defections since the 2023 elections.

While Peter Obi and some of his political associates have embraced the ADC-led coalition, others within the Labour Party have insisted on remaining with the party.

Yesufu did not announce any formal position within the ADC but said her decision to register as a member reflects a commitment to structured political participation.