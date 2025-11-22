I won’t be governor without Bode George – Makinde

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has praised Chief Olabode George, Atona Oodua of Yorubaland, as a major force in Nigerian politics and a significant figure in his own political journey.

Speaking at George’s 80th birthday celebration in Lagos, Makinde recounted how George supported him in 2014 when he declared his ambition to run for governor.

Makinde revealed that despite vested interests trying to frustrate the event, George intervened to ensure he could use a military facility for his declaration.

Makinde expressed gratitude to George for his role in his political journey, commending his contributions to Nigeria’s development.

The governor commended George’s resilience, noting that he has faced numerous challenges but continues to stand tall.

Makinde urged attendees to take inspiration from George’s life, emphasising that God promises safe arrival at one’s destination despite life’s challenges.

The event was attended by notable politicians, traditional rulers, and dignitaries, including Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

He said, “A lot of people know that Baba was in the military, and if you go through that crucible, up to becoming a General in the military, you can never be a pushover. That, we all know. In 2014, I nursed the ambition to become the governor of Oyo State, and I declared that I would use the PDP platform. We planned a public declaration and chose the Polo Ground in Ibadan.

“However, some of the people within the party, who thought Seyi must really be joking, tried to frustrate our plan. We had gone out to give invites, and we had made all the arrangements. But the people who were against me mounted pressure to make sure that the military withdrew the approval they’d given to us to use the Polo Ground, and they did.

“They said nothing like a public declaration would take place at the Eleyele Polo Ground. So, I ran to Baba (George). I said, ‘Baba, this is the PDP fighting against PDP, why won’t they want me to do my public declaration?’ Baba called everybody, and on the eve of that declaration, they restored the approval. We did the public declaration, and that was the beginning of that journey.

“Today, I am standing in front of you as the Governor of Oyo State. So, let me publicly say thank you, Baba, for being part of my political journey.

“From everything that people have said here, there is something I will take home, and I want everybody also to take home. But first, let me, on behalf of the government and the people of Oyo State, wish you a happy 80th birthday and many happy returns in good health.

“Somebody said here that Baba has gone through quite a lot. If you look at the book, it says from the Cradle to the Seas, to the Podium. Seas are usually very rough, and he has gone through that. So, what I am taking home, which I also want you to take home, is the fact that if you are going through trials, tribulations, rough patches, know that God did not promise that we are going to have a smooth journey; what He promised us, which I can see from Baba’s life, is safe arrival to our destination.

“God will take all of us to our destination safely. Baba, congratulations.”