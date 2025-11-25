Igbomina nation lays claim to South Kwara senatorial seat in 2027

A Socio-cultural organisation, Omo Ibile Igbomina, has laid claim to Kwara South senatorial seat in the National Assembly, citing equity and fairness.

The group submitted that it is the turn of the Igbomina bloc to produce the next occupant in 2027.

The group argued at a recent “Igbomina lokan” summit, where they stated that the two other blocs – Ekiti and Ibolo- had represented the senatorial district more than them.

The organisation said the Ekiti and Ibolo blocs had “represented Kwara South for a cumulative period of 12 years each, while the Igbomina bloc has only represented Kwara South for four years,” adding that the Ibolo bloc is still currently occupying the seat.

Chairman of the Summit, Solo Olaoye, said, “The glaring disparity is politically unsustainable and against the spirit of rotational equity, which fosters unity and inclusive development.

“Based on this undeniable historical record, the political turn rightfully belongs to the Igbomina bloc for the 2027 election.”

He appealed to the sister blocs to support the Igbomina cause in the 2027 general elections in the interest of justice, fairness, and the overall peace and progress of Kwara South.

The Igbomina bloc comprises Ifelodun, Irepodun, and Isin council areas, out of the state’s 16 local councils.

In a communiqué issued and signed by National President Omo Ibile Igbomina, Gabriel Yemi Jimoh, and chairman of the occasion, Solo Olaoye, at the end of the summit in Ilorin, the people of Igbomina “resolved that their demand is anchored on the undeniable and established principle of zoning and rotational equity, which is essential for justice, fairness, and political stability, given that the other two blocs have held the position for significantly longer periods.”